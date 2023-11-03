Reuters: White House to reveal new $425 million Ukraine aid package

The U.S. plans to unveil a $425 million aid package for Ukraine which will include counter-drone capabilities and other munitions, officials told Reuters on Nov. 2.

Since the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022 the U.S. has delivered about $44 billion worth of security aid to Ukraine. The upcoming security assistance package for Kyiv will include $300 million worth of laser-guided rockets to counter Russian UAVs which have hampered Ukrainian efforts on the battlefield.

Funds for the package are expected to be drawn from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) program, which allows the Biden administration to purchase new weapons rather than using older stockpiles.

The remaining $125 million worth of weapons will include Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) air defenses, HIMARS munitions, artillery shells, and other types of critical ammunition that Ukraine has requested.

Officials said the package was still being finalized and could be adjusted.

