Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Tens of thousands expected to rally to demand Hong Kong leader steps down

Tens of thousands are expected to take to the streets on Sunday to demand Hong Kong's leader steps down, a day after she suspended an extradition bill and expressed "deep sorrow and regret" that recent events had stirred "controversies." Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Saturday indefinitely delayed the bill that could send people to mainland China to face trial, in a dramatic reversal after mass and sometimes violent protests to demand the law be scrapped.

Algeria ex-PM Ouyahia appears in court in second alleged corruption case: state TV

Algerian former prime minister Ahmed Ouyahia appeared in a court in Algiers on Sunday to be questioned over alleged corruption involving the partner in Algeria of Germany’s Volkswagen, state TV said. This is the second time Ouyahia has been questioned since the Supreme Court last week ordered his detention as part of another investigation into alleged corruption.

Deadline looms for agreement on Swiss-EU ties

Swiss ties with the European Union, its biggest trading partner, face a critical test this week as Brussels decides whether the two sides have made enough progress on a stalled draft treaty to head off punitive measures set to start at the end of June. After more than four years of negotiations produced a draft text in November, the Swiss government this month tentatively endorsed the accord but said it needed clarifications on three areas -- protecting Swiss wages, regulating state aid, and spelling out citizens' rights -- before it could sign off.

Iran to scale back nuclear deal commitments: Tasnim

Iran will announce further moves on Monday to scale back compliance with an international nuclear pact that the United States abandoned last year, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday. "Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation tomorrow at the Arak heavy water site will announce preparatory steps that have been taken to further decrease Tehran's commitments under the deal," Tasnim said, without citing sources.

Blast-hit tankers to be assessed off UAE coast

The two oil tankers crippled in attacks in the Gulf of Oman last week that Washington and Riyadh have blamed on Iran are being assessed off the coast off the United Arab Emirates before their cargos are unloaded, the ships' operators said on Sunday. Damage assessment on Japan's Kokuka Courageous and preparation for ship-to-ship transfer of its methanol cargo would start after authorities in Sharjah, one of the UAE's seven emirates, complete security checks, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement said.

French, Malian forces kill 20 militants in operation: Mali army

Allied French and Malian forces killed 20 militants in an operation in a part of northern Mali where Islamic State operates, a spokesman for the West African nation's military said on Sunday. The operation in the district of Akabar, a remote part of a game reserve near the border with Niger and not far from the Malian city of Menaka, was continuing, army spokesman Colonel Diarran Kone said by telephone.

Taking aim at Johnson, British PM hopefuls make Brexit case

Several hopefuls vying to replace British Prime Minister Theresa May turned their fire on favorite Boris Johnson on Sunday, questioning his pledge to leave the European Union by the end of October no matter what. With former London mayor and foreign minister Johnson keeping a low profile, the other candidates have targeted the air waves to try to present their cases to lead the governing Conservative Party. But the question always returns to "Boris".

Guatemala to elect president amid tensions over violence, migration

Guatemalans on Sunday will vote for a new president, who will face the challenge of curbing drug gang violence that has convulsed the country and helped spur illegal immigration to the United States, fueling tensions with President Donald Trump. Nineteen candidates will compete in the election, which is expected to yield no outright winner, forcing the top two vote getters to face off in a second round on Aug. 11.

Extinction Rebellion delays drone protest at Britain's Heathrow until after summer

Climate activism group Extinction Rebellion has postponed until later this year a plan to shut down Britain's Heathrow Airport using drones and published on Sunday more details of the protest action in a bid to allay public safety fears. Last month aviation authorities went on the alert when the activists pledged to paralyze Europe's busiest airport intermittently in June and July to highlight the damage that a planned third runway would cause to Earth's climate. The protest had been due to start on June 18.

Netanyahu's wife admits criminal wrongdoing in meals catering case

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, appeared in court on Sunday to admit criminal wrongdoing over the misuse of state funds to order catered meals, in a plea bargain carrying no jail time. Under the agreement, a fraud charge was reduced to a lesser offense and she will pay the state 45,000 shekels ($12,490) in reimbursement and a 10,000 shekel ($2,775) fine.