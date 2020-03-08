Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Moscow city: people ignoring coronavirus self-isolation rules could face prison

Moscow city authorities threatened prison terms of up to five years on Sunday for people failing to self-isolate in their homes for two weeks after visiting countries hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak. The city government had announced a "high alert regime" and imposed extra measures on Thursday to prevent a spread of the illness in the Russian capital.

Mayor in virus-hit South Korean city says outbreak may be slowing

The mayor of the South Korean city hardest hit by that country's coronavirus outbreak expressed cautious hope on Sunday that the numbers of new cases may be dropping, after the rate of increase slowed to its lowest in 10 days. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Sunday 272 new coronavirus cases, for a total of 7,313 in the country. Two further deaths took the toll to 50, it added.

Alarmed Italy locks down north to prevent spread of coronavirus

Italy ordered a virtual lockdown across a swathe of its wealthy north on Sunday, including the financial capital Milan, in a drastic new attempt to try to contain a rapidly growing outbreak of coronavirus. The unprecedented restrictions, which will impact some 16 million people and stay in force until April 3, were signed into law overnight by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

Hong Kong records third coronavirus death: health authorities

A 76-year-old Hong Kong woman became the third coronavirus patient who died in the Chinese-ruled city, the Hospital Authority said on Sunday. The female patient had developed fever, shortness of breath, cough and abdominal pain on Feb. 28 and was admitted to hospital the same day.

Women's rights activists attacked then detained in Kyrgyzstan

Police in Kyrgyzstan detained dozens of women's rights activists on Sunday shortly after journalists witnessed the protesters being attacked by masked men. The activists gathered in one of the squares of capital Bishkek in the Central Asian country, to stage a march of solidarity against violence on International Women's Day.

Iran reports further jump in deaths from coronavirus

Iran said 194 people had died from coronavirus and 6,566 were now infected, in a TV announcement by the Health Ministry on Sunday. Iran has one of the highest number of deaths from the illness outside of China, where the virus originated. Iranians were warned by ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur to avoid all large gatherings and stay home.

'Even men now cheer me on': Kabul women sell burgers in solar-powered foodcarts

On a sunny weekend in Kabul, 30-year-old Maryam Mohammdi drives a solar-powered rickshaw around a city suburb, selling burgers to hungry customers as part of a business that is employing dozens of women in a traditionally male-dominated profession. Mohammdi, who wears a chador, or long flowing black robe with a head and face covering, said that she initially drew pointed remarks when she started her job.

Vietnam's coronavirus cases jump to 29: health ministry

Vietnam's number of coronavirus cases jumped to 29 on Sunday from 20 a day earlier, the Southeast Asian country's Ministry of Health said. The new cases confirmed on Sunday include eight foreign tourists arriving in Hanoi on a Vietnam Airlines flight from London on Monday, the ministry said in a statement.

Ten die at collapsed China quarantine site; virus spread slows ex-Wuhan

Ten people have died and 23 remain trapped after the collapse of a hotel that was being used to quarantine people under observation for the coronavirus in the Chinese city of Quanzhou, authorities said on Sunday. More than 70 people were believed to have been initially trapped in the seven storey building, which collapsed on Saturday evening.

Malaysia’s palace denies 'royal coup' in appointing new PM

Malaysia's palace on Sunday denied allegations of a "royal coup" in appointing the country's prime minister after veteran leader Mahathir Mohamad resigned, saying the king used his discretionary powers prescribed in the constitution. The palace was responding to an editorial in the UK daily Guardian this week that said Malaysia's king, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, had overturned a democratic election result by naming Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister despite the opposite camp claiming a majority.