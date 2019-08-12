Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Markets brace for volatility after Argentine opposition upsets Macri in primary

Argentine bonds fell in London trading and further volatility loomed on Monday after voters soundly rejected President Mauricio Macri's austere economic policies in primary elections, casting doubt on his chances of re-election in October. Opposition candidate Alberto Fernandez - whose running mate is former president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner - won by a wider-than-expected 15.5 percentage points with 47.65% of votes, with 99% of ballots counted after Sunday's primary.

Italy parties meet as Salvini's election bid meets resistance

Italian parties were due to meet on Monday to decide whether to reconvene parliament immediately, with signs that some are trying to thwart far right League leader Matteo Salvini's attempt to force a new election. Salvini, now deputy prime minister in a year-old coalition with the anti-establishment 5-Star party, declared last week the governing alliance had become unworkable and he wanted elections as soon as October.

Hong Kong airport grinds to a halt as protests swell

Hong Kong's airport canceled all flights on Monday, with authorities blaming demonstrators for the disruption of one of the world's busiest terminals, a dramatic escalation of anti-government protests that have roiled the Asian financial hub. At the same time a Chinese official in Beijing warned signs of "terrorism" were emerging. China's People's Armed Police also assembled in the neighboring city of Shenzhen for exercises, the state-backed Global Times newspaper said.

U.S. adviser Bolton courts Brexit Britain with a trade deal talk

U.S. President Donald Trump wants to see a successful British exit from the European Union that Washington will support with a U.S.-UK free trade agreement, national security adviser John Bolton told British officials on Monday. As the United Kingdom prepares to leave the European Union on Oct. 31, its biggest geopolitical shift since World War Two, many diplomats expect London to become increasingly reliant on the United States.

Saudi rallies around exiled Yemen leader after UAE-backed separatists seize Aden

Saudi Arabia threw its weight behind Yemen's exiled president, as UAE-backed southern separatists who took over the port of Aden held strong against Riyadh's calls to vacate government sites. An alliance of Sunni Arab states led by Riyadh has fractured after more than four years fighting on behalf of an ousted Yemeni government against the Iran-aligned, Shi'ite-led Houthi movement that controls the capital and most populous areas.

Norway mosque shooting suspect appears in court with wounded face

The man suspected of shooting at people inside a Norwegian mosque on Saturday, and of killing his stepsister, appeared in court on Monday with black eyes and wounds on his face and neck. Police are initially seeking to hold Philip Manshaus in custody for four weeks on suspicion of murder and breach of anti-terrorism law. Manshaus, who briefly smiled at photographers, does not admit to any crime, his lawyer said earlier.

U.S. turning Gulf region into 'tinderbox': Iran's Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused the United States on Monday of turning the Gulf region into a "matchbox ready to ignite", according to Al Jazeera television. Oil tanker traffic passing through the Gulf via the Strait of Hormuz has become the focus of a U.S.-Iranian standoff since Washington pulled out of an international nuclear deal with Iran and reimposed sanctions to strangle Tehran's oil exports.

Shamans, European police join search for Irish girl missing in Malaysia

Shamans and European police joined the search for an Irish teenager who went missing from a Malaysian resort and her family on Monday offered a $12,000 reward for information leading to her rescue. Nora Anne Quoirin, 15 and with learning disabilities, was reported missing on Aug. 4 after her family arrived at the Dusun resort in Seremban, about 70 km (44 miles) south of Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur.

Coach, Givenchy in hot water over China T-shirt row

Chinese brand ambassadors of fashion labels from Coach to Givenchy have severed ties with the companies over products which they said violated China's sovereignty by identifying Hong Kong and Taiwan as countries. The brands are the latest to get into hot water over political issues in China, which has been more assertive in its territorial claims and how it expects foreign companies doing businesses in China to describe them.