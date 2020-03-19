Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Love in the time of coronavirus? Around the world, dating finds a way

The night after Spain's government ordered a nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus, 30-year-old Marcos got up the nerve to ask the woman he'd been messaging on Tinder for three days to visit him at home. To his surprise, she accepted. Arriving in a taxi, wearing gloves and refusing to take the elevator, she hooked up with Marcos in his apartment before insisting he call her a cab before dawn to go home.

Rich world pumps aid to fight virus, Britain latest to face lockdown

The world's wealthiest nations poured unprecedented aid into the reeling global economy on Thursday as coronavirus cases ballooned in the current epicentre Europe and London became the latest major center bracing for lockdown. With almost 219,000 infections and more than 8,900 deaths so far, the epidemic has stunned the world and drawn comparisons with traumatic periods such as World War Two, the 2008 financial crisis and the 1918 Spanish flu.

'There are no funerals:' Death in quarantine leaves nowhere to grieve

Struck down by coronavirus at the age of 83, the long life of Alfredo Visioli ended with a short ceremony at a graveyard near Cremona, his hometown in northern Italy. "They buried him like that, without a funeral, without his loved ones, with just a blessing from the priest," said his granddaughter Marta Manfredi who couldn't attend. Like most of the old man's family - like most of Italy - she was confined to her home.

With tourists gone, Prague's expat workers adapt to replace lost income

Foreigners who settled in Prague for a comfortable expat lifestyle and plentiful job opportunities due to a vibrant tourist industry are now rethinking careers and remaking their businesses as they ride out the coronavirus outbreak. Lee Broster has been running a wholesale food company catering to hotels and restaurants, but as they have been emptied by the coronavirus outbreak, he has laid off half his staff of 12 and switched to retail, delivering fruit, vegetables, bread and dairy products directly to people's homes.

Spain's coronavirus death toll climbs by over 200 overnight

Spain's health ministry said on Thursday the death toll from the coronavirus epidemic soared by 209 to 767 fatalities from the previous day as the total number of coronavirus cases climbed by a quarter to 17,147 on Thursday. On Wednesday, there were 13,716 cases in Spain.

France may extend coronavirus lockdown as face mask shortage bites

France will extend a two-week lockdown if the coronavirus threat persists, the government said Thursday, as one national police union urged officers to refuse tasks that brought them into close proximity with the public because of a face mask shortage. As the coronavirus sweeps across the globe, country upon country has announced tough restrictions on public life as policymakers struggle to deal with the biggest public health crisis since the 1918 influenza pandemic.

Italian army moves coronavirus dead from overwhelmed town

Italy ordered the army to move bodies from a northern town at the center of the coronavirus outbreak where funeral services have been overwhelmed as the government prepared to prolong emergency lockdown measures across the country. Video shot by local people in Bergamo, northeast of Milan, and shown on the website of the local newspaper Eco di Bergamo, showed a long column of military trucks driving through the streets overnight and removing coffins from the town's cemetery.

Coronavirus conspiracies go viral on Whatsapp as crisis deepens

On Sunday morning, a viral outbreak in the Dutch city of Utrecht infected more than 60 people in less than hour. Unlike the coronavirus, however, the infection happened on WhatsApp. Messages telling people to drink hot soup to stop coronavirus, or to test for infection by holding their breath for 15 seconds, were shared between friends and relatives in a matter of minutes, contradicting official medical advice.

Faced with shortages, EU plans stockpiling medical gear

The European Commission decided on Thursday to set up a stockpile of face masks, intensive care equipment and other essential medical gear to tackle shortages in Europe in the face of booming demand caused by the coronavirus crisis. The measure comes after EU countries failed for weeks to find a seller of face masks and goggles after they launched a joint procurement for these items at the beginning of March.