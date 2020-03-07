Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Vietnam's coronavirus cases rise to 20: health ministry

Vietnam's Ministry of Health on Saturday confirmed three new coronavirus cases, raising the number in the Southeast Asian country to 20. One of the new cases, a 27-year-old patient who had been to the South Korean city of Daegu, returned to Vietnam on a Vietjet flight on Wednesday and was quarantined upon his landing, the ministry said in a statement.

Teargas fired on Greek-Turkish border as migrant tensions flare

Teargas and smoke bombs clouded a Greek-Turkish land border on Saturday in a fresh flare-up in tensions over migrants seeking access to European Union territory. A Reuters correspondent in the area said the projectiles were coming from Turkish territory and being fired towards Greek police near the crossing at Kastanies. Some tear gas was also being fired by Greek police.

Saudi Arabia detains three senior royals, including king's brother: sources

Saudi Arabia has detained three senior Saudi princes including Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, the younger brother of King Salman, and Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, the king's nephew, for allegedly planning a coup, sources with knowledge of the matter said. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, King Salman's son and de facto ruler of the country, which is the world's top oil exporter and a key U.S. ally, has moved to consolidate power since ousting Mohammed bin Nayef as heir to the throne in a 2017 palace coup.

South Korea's coronavirus cases climb above 7,000, most cases traced to church

South Korea's coronavirus cases jumped above 7,000 on Saturday, up by 448 from the previous day, with more than half of the total number linked to a secretive church at the center of the country's outbreak, health authorities said. The death toll rose by two to 46, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

North Korea slams European nations for 'illogical thinking' over missile launches

North Korea accused European nations of "illogical thinking" on Saturday after they called a closed-door U.N. Security Council meeting to condemn missile launches by the reclusive state earlier this week. Britain, Germany, France, Estonia and Belgium raised North Korea's latest missile firings at the U.N. Security Council on Thursday, calling them a provocative action that violated U.N. resolutions.

Gulf states report new rise in coronavirus cases

The number of coronavirus cases in the United Arab Emirates has risen to 45 from 30, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, as other countries in the Gulf region also reported new infections. Kuwait recorded three new cases of the coronavirus, bringing its infection tally to 61, while Qatar reported its 12th case, the Health Ministries in the two nations said on Saturday.

Americans quarantined in Bethlehem hotel in coronavirus scare: Palestinian official

Fifteen Americans have been quarantined in a hotel in Bethlehem as part of precautions against the coronavirus, a Palestinian government spokesman said on Saturday. The city in the occupied West Bank has been in lock down since cases of the virus were recorded there on Thursday.

Turkey says ceasefire holds in Syria's Idlib, Russia reports some shootings

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday there had been no violations of the ceasefire in Syria's Idlib, as part of an agreement with Russia, while Russia said there have been a few shootings in the region. "We will continue to be a deterrent force to prevent any violation to the ceasefire. None occurred since ceasefire entered into force," the Turkish Defence Ministry quoted Akar as saying.

Latin American women prepare for record feminist marches

Millions of women are expected to hit the streets across Latin America on Sunday to mark International Women's Day, against a backdrop of wider social unrest in the region. This year's event coincides with attempts to pass laws to penalize femicide, legalize abortion, and give women an equal voice in drafting a new constitution.

Coronavirus infects 100,000-plus worldwide, 21 cases found on ship off San Francisco

Twenty-one people aboard a cruise ship that was barred from docking in San Francisco have tested positive for coronavirus, U.S. officials said on Friday, adding to the more than 100,000 cases of the fast-spreading illness across the world. Vice President Mike Pence, recently appointed as the U.S. government's point man on the outbreak, said the cruise ship Grand Princess will be brought to an unspecified non-commercial port where all 2,400 some passengers and 1,100 crew members will now be tested.