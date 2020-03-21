Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Brazil's Sao Paulo to get two-week coronavirus shutdown, Bolsonaro blasts 'hysteria'

Brazil's largest state Sao Paulo will essentially shut down for two weeks to help fight the coronavirus, its governor said on Saturday, as President Jair Bolsonaro again claimed that "hysteria" over the outbreak could cause more harm than the virus itself. Sao Paulo state Governor Joao Doria said a statewide quarantine order would take effect on Tuesday and last through April 7.

Italy deaths jump by almost 800 from coronavirus

Italy recorded a jump in deaths from coronavirus of almost 800 on Saturday, taking the toll in the world's hardest-hit country to almost 5,000. Italy on Thursday overtook China as the country worst affect by the highly contagious virus.

Iran's coronavirus deaths rise to 1,556, infections exceed 20,000: health ministry

Iran's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak rose by more than 100 to 1,556 on Saturday and the total number of people infected now exceeds 20,000, a health ministry official said. Iran, one of the countries most affected by the pandemic outside China, had on Friday reported a death toll of 1,433 and a total number of confirmed infections of 19,644.

'Stay at home' to avoid coronavirus, UK government tells vulnerable

Britain on Saturday urged 1.5 million people identified by the National Health Service (NHS) as being at higher risk of severe illness if they contract coronavirus to stay at home to protect themselves. The country has been stepping up measures to fight the virus that have so far been less stringent than elsewhere in Europe.

Netanyahu says near unity government to fight coronavirus, but rivals disagree

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that he was nearing a power-sharing deal with his centrist political rivals, but they swiftly denied it. The goal, according to the veteran conservative leader, was a government empowered to confront the coronavirus crisis and end an unprecedented political deadlock that has seen Israel hold three inconclusive elections in less than a year.

North Korea says Trump wrote Kim, offered coronavirus cooperation

North Korea on Saturday welcomed what it said was a letter from U.S. President Donald Trump to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying it was a sign of "the special and very firm personal relations" between the two leaders despite recent frictions. A senior Trump administration official confirmed Trump sent the letter and said it was "consistent with his efforts to engage global leaders during the ongoing pandemic."

Spain warns the 'worst is yet to come' as coronavirus deaths surpass 1,300

The Spanish government said on Saturday it would do whatever was needed to combat the coronavirus pandemic and warned that "the worst is yet to come" after the national toll surpassed 1,300 deaths and reached close to 25,000 cases. The second-worst outbreak in Europe showed no sign of slowing as the death toll jumped by more than 300 from the previous day. Intensive care units are filling up in some hospitals.

Angola, Eritrea, Uganda confirm first cases as coronavirus spreads in Africa

Angola, Eritrea and Uganda confirmed their first cases of coronavirus, while Mauritius recorded its first death as the virus spreads across Africa despite measures by governments to hold it back. Two male residents who flew back from Portugal on March 17-18 have tested positive, Angolan Health Minister Silvia Lutucuta said on Saturday, while Eritrea said its first case was a 39-year-old national who had arrived from Norway.

France's Macron threatened UK entry ban without more stringent measures: report

French President Emmanuel Macron threatened to close France's border with Britain on Friday if Prime Minister Boris Johnson failed to take more stringent measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak, a French newspaper reported. On Friday evening, Johnson ordered pubs, restaurants, theaters, cinemas and gyms to shut their doors to slow the accelerating spread of the disease, days after other European countries put their citizens on lockdown.

Mexican president passes coronavirus buck to allies, rivals, business

As Mexico scrambles to contain the coronavirus outbreak, many initiatives aimed at tempering the threat have come not from the president, but lesser officials, businesses and ordinary people. Mexico's peso has plunged to record lows against the dollar and analysts expect the economy to suffer a major hit.