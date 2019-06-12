Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Mexico accuses fashion house Carolina Herrera of cultural appropriation

The Mexican government has called out fashion house Carolina Herrera for the "cultural appropriation" of indigenous patterns and textiles from Mexico in its latest collection. The culture ministry said in a letter dated June 10 that the brand founded by Venezuela-born designer Herrera had used designs with meanings that were personal or specific to some families and communities.

Russian police detain more than 500 at protest over journalist

Russian police detained more than 500 people, including opposition politician Alexei Navalny, at a protest in Moscow on Wednesday calling for punishment for police officers involved in the alleged framing of a journalist. Police abruptly dropped drug charges a day earlier against investigative journalist Ivan Golunov, a rare U-turn by the authorities in the face of anger from his supporters who said he was targeted over his reporting.

Boris Johnson not ruling out parliament suspension to force no-deal Brexit: newspaper

Boris Johnson, the front-runner in the race to succeed British Prime Minister Theresa May, has told pro-Brexit lawmakers he would leave open the possibility of suspending parliament to force through a no-deal exit from the European Union, The Times reported on Thursday. At a private meeting last week, Johnson assured the European Research Group, a group of lawmakers who support a hard Brexit, that he would not explicitly rule out such a move, the newspaper said, citing an unnamed "senior Brexiteer."

Turkey says it has already bought Russian S-400 defense systems

Turkey has already purchased S-400 defense systems from Russia and hopes they will be delivered in July, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, an announcement likely to ratchet up tensions with NATO ally Washington. Turkey and the United States have sparred publicly for months over Ankara's order for the S-400s, which are not compatible with NATO's systems.

Republicans in Congress push back on Trump weapons packages to Saudi Arabia, UAE

Republican members of Congress pushed back on Wednesday against President Donald Trump's plan to sell $8 billion in weapons to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, saying it was "unfortunate" the administration used an emergency declaration to avoid Congressional review. Members of Congress had been blocking sales of military equipment to Saudi Arabia and the UAE for months, angry about the deaths of civilians in their air campaign in Yemen, as well as human rights abuses such as the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at a Saudi consulate in Turkey.

U.S. joins diplomatic push to salvage agreement in Sudan

The top U.S. diplomat for Africa on Wednesday joined an international effort to press Sudan's military rulers and the opposition toward a deal on a transition to democracy two months after the overthrow of former President Omar al-Bashir. An Ethiopian envoy has said that the military and opposition groups have agreed to resume talks on the formation of a transitional council that collapsed after the violent dispersal of a protest sit-in on June 3.

Trump says he is 'in no rush' to make a nuclear deal with North Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was "in no rush" to make a deal with North Korea to get it to dismantle its nuclear weapons program, and touted what he called his positive relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. "I think we're going to do very well with North Korea over a period of time. I'm in no rush. The sanctions are on," Trump said during a news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Japan's Abe warns of armed conflict amid soaring U.S.-Iran tension

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe warned of unintended clashes in the crisis-hit Middle East after meeting the Iranian president in Tehran on Wednesday, amid a brewing confrontation between Iran and the United States. As a U.S. ally that also has good diplomatic relations with Iran, Japan could be in a unique position to mediate between the Islamic Republic and the United States.

U.S. will deploy 1,000 troops to Poland; Warsaw may call them 'Fort Trump'

U.S. President Donald Trump pledged to Polish President Andrzej Duda on Wednesday that he will deploy 1,000 U.S. troops to Poland, a step sought by Warsaw to deter potential aggression from Russia. Despite their strong show of unity, Trump disagreed with Duda's attempt to force the retirement of some Polish Supreme Court judges, a decision last year that prompted protests. "No," Trump said when asked if he supported the move.

Uneasy calm in Hong Kong after day of violence over extradition bill

Hong Kong riot police and protesters braced for possible further clashes across the city's financial district on Thursday after a day of violence over an extradition bill that would allow people to be sent to mainland China for trial. Hundreds of riot police could be seen resting and re-grouping overnight while gaggles of protesters obtained fresh supplies of water, goggles and helmets, Reuters witnesses reported.