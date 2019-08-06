Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Silk Road sweeteners: China woos Myanmar's NLD with junkets

The National League for Democracy was forged in an uprising against one-party rule. Its activists spent years in jail under Myanmar's military junta. But since taking power three years ago, the party led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi has found an unlikely ally – the Chinese Communist Party. The friendship has blossomed in high-level exchanges between Suu Kyi and Chinese leaders, but also in interactions between party members on visits that mix tours of container terminals or education projects with boozy dinners and shopping trips.

Bolton reminds Kim of missile pledge after North Korea warns of 'new road'

U.S. national security adviser John Bolton reminded North Korea on Tuesday of its leader's pledge to President Donald Trump not to resume launches of intercontinental-range missiles after Pyongyang conducted its fourth short-range missile test in less than two weeks and warned is might pursue "a new road." Trump and his administration have played down the series of short-range tests since July 25 and on Tuesday U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the United States would not overreact and would keep the door open to talks.

Brazil's top court denies extradition of Erdogan opponent

Brazil's Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a request for the extradition of an opponent of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan saying there was no guarantee he would get a fair trial in Turkey. Ali Sipahi, a businessman and owner of restaurants in Sao Paulo, is a member of Hizmet, a moderate Islamic movement inspired by U.S.-based Turkish preacher Fethullah Gulen. It is considered a terrorist group by the Erdogan government.

North Korea's Kim says missile launches are warning to U.S., South Korea over drill: KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the launch of tactical guided missiles on Tuesday were a warning to the U.S. and South Korea's joint military drills, state media KCNA said on Wednesday. U.S. national security adviser John Bolton reminded North Korea on Tuesday of its leader's pledge to President Donald Trump not to resume launches of intercontinental-range missiles after Pyongyang conducted its fourth short-range missile test in less than two weeks and warned it might pursue "a new road."

China, Pakistan slam India's move to change Kashmir's special status

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plan to change the status of Kashmir ran into fierce opposition from China and its ally Pakistan on Tuesday as the disputed territory lay under a telecoms blackout to forestall protests for a second day. In a move to tighten its grip on Jammu and Kashmir, parts of which are claimed by Pakistan and China, India dropped a constitutional provision that allowed the country's only Muslim-majority state to make its own laws.

'Ready and willing' to do a Brexit deal, Britain tells EU

Britain is "ready and willing" to do a deal to leave the European Union if Brussels renegotiates the agreement, a senior government source said on Tuesday, denying that a no-deal Brexit was Prime Minister Boris Johnson's central plan. Johnson, who took over as prime minister two weeks ago, has taken a hard line with the EU, demanding that it show willingness to change the deal it agreed with his predecessor before negotiations can restart to secure Britain's smooth departure from the bloc.

Bolton says sanctions will cut off Maduro financially, warns Russia

U.S. national security adviser John Bolton said on Tuesday that tough new U.S. sanctions against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro would choke off his international financing and warned Russia not to provide Venezuela with further support. "The time to act is now. The United States is acting assertively to cut off Maduro financially, and accelerate a peaceful democratic transition," Bolton said in prepared remarks to a conference in Lima, Peru.

China warns Hong Kong protesters not to 'play with fire'

Protesters in Hong Kong must not "play with fire" and mistake Beijing's restraint for weakness, China said on Tuesday in its sharpest rebuke yet of the "criminals" behind demonstrations in the city whom it vowed to bring to justice. Hong Kong has suffered weeks of sometimes violent protests that began with opposition to a now-suspended extradition law, which would have allowed suspects to be tried in mainland courts.