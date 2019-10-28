Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

EU agrees Brexit delay as British parliament blocks December election

The European Union agreed to a Brexit delay of up to three months on Monday, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would push on with his bid to end Britain's political paralysis with an election on Dec. 12. With the United Kingdom's scheduled Oct. 31 departure from the EU now virtually certain to be postponed, Brexit hangs in the balance, with British politicians still arguing over how, when or even whether the divorce should take place at all.

Saudi Arabia, U.S. to cooperate on security of global energy supply: Saudi press

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry met in Riyadh on Monday and will work together to ensure the security of global energy supply, Saudi state news agency SPA reported. The two discussed oil markets, the role of OPEC and oil-producing countries outside the organization in coordinating oil production, achieving stability in oil markets and threats against oil facilities in the Gulf, SPA said.

Turkey says Kurdish YPG has not fully withdrawn from Syria border area

Kurdish YPG forces have not fully withdrawn from a strip of northeastern Syria under a Russia-brokered accord that is about to expire, Turkey's foreign minister said on Monday, as Ankara prepared to discuss its next steps with Moscow. Turkey began a military offensive in northeastern Syria https://tmsnrt.rs/35ZoIro targeting the YPG forces on Oct. 9 after President Donald Trump pulled U.S. troops out of the area, setting off a regional power shift that analysts say benefits Moscow and Damascus.

Killing the leader may not be enough to stamp out Islamic State

The killing of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is of considerable importance, experts believe, but the underlying reasons for his jihadist group's existence remain and attacks in the Middle East and beyond are not likely to stop. Baghdadi's death at the hands of the United States is likely to cause Islamic State to splinter, leaving whoever emerges as its new leader with the task of pulling the ultra hardline group back together as a fighting force.

Four killed in Iraq as protests persist

Iraq declared a curfew in Baghdad on Monday as four people were killed and 277 injured in the fourth day of anti-government protests, and the coalition government's most powerful erstwhile supporter called for early elections. Baghdad's top military commander imposed the curfew from midnight (2100 GMT) until 6 a.m. (0300 GMT) effective "until further notice," state television said, but protesters in the capital's central Tahrir Square remained defiant.

'No negotiation': Bolivia opposition leader says strikers will not accept talks

Bolivian opposition leader Carlos Mesa on Monday ruled out any negotiations with President Evo Morales to end the South American country's political crisis, as strikes closed roads, schools and businesses around the nation. Bolivia has been convulsed by protests for more than a week after its electoral tribunal abruptly suspended publication of presidential election results, later announcing Morales had pulled off a razor-thin victory allowing him a fourth term.

Aiming at Olympic boom, Japan builds 'Ethnic Harmony' tribute to indigenous Ainu

On a wooded lake shore in northern Japan, the government is building a modernist shrine that has divided the indigenous Ainu community whose vanishing culture it was designed to celebrate. At a cost so far of $220 million, Japan's "Symbolic Space for Ethnic Harmony" is on track to open in time for the 2020 Olympics, part of a drive by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to draw millions of foreign visitors to Japan and to the northern city of Sapporo, where the Olympic marathon will be run.

Russia guarded over Baghdadi killing, world leaders say fight goes on

Russia offered guarded praise on Monday after President Donald Trump announced that U.S. forces had killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, but world leaders warned that the fight against the militant group was not over yet. Trump said on Sunday that Baghdadi had died "whimpering and crying" in a raid by U.S. special forces in Syria, fulfilling his top national security goal.