Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Protests snarl public transportation in Chile, death toll hits 15

A hobbled metro system and damage to downtown streets snarled public transportation in the Chilean capital Santiago on Tuesday, following days of protests throughout the country that have left 15 dead and led to the arrest of 2,600, officials said. Thousands of people poured into Santiago's central squares on Monday to protest high living costs and inequality.

In Mexico, El Chapo’s sons add brash new chapter to crime family

The mug shot-style photo of Ovidio Guzman that appeared as he was apprehended oozed defiance. Chin jutting out, eyes trained on the camera, the handsome youth bore a strong resemblance to his infamous father, jailed drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. He had reason to be cocksure. In response to his capture in an upscale neighborhood, hundreds of heavily-armed Sinaloa Cartel henchmen, guns blazing, were pouring into Culiacan, briefly taking the modern city of about a million people near Mexico’s Pacific coast hostage.

Season of discontent: protests flare around the world

Another day, another protest. On Monday it was Bolivia - angry people clashed with police after the political opposition said it had been cheated in an election won by incumbent President Evo Morales.

Canada's Trudeau keeps the wheel but prepares for left turn

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday faced the cold reality of a minority government that will likely be forced to tilt left to survive, a move that risks upsetting the business community and stoking alienation in oil-producing provinces. Trudeau, one of the world's most prominent progressive leaders, saw a sharp drop in support for his ruling Liberals across the country in an election on Monday that focused in part on two scandals that dogged the 47-year-old leader.

Turkey will resume Syria assault if U.S. promises not met: Erdogan

Kurdish forces are continuing to withdraw in northeast Syria but Turkey will resume its military assault there once a U.S.-brokered ceasefire expires on Tuesday if promises given by Washington are not kept, President Tayyip Erdogan said. A five-day pause in Turkey's cross-border military offensive to allow the withdrawal of Kurdish YPG fighters from the border area expires at 10 pm (1900 GMT) on Tuesday.

China plans to replace Hong Kong leader Lam with 'interim' chief executive: FT

China is drawing up a plan to replace Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam with an "interim" chief executive, the Financial Times reported, citing people briefed on the deliberations, which would bring to a close Lam's rule after months of often-violent pro-democracy protests. Lam has become a lightning rod for protests over fears that Beijing is tightening its grip, limiting the freedoms enjoyed under the "one country, two systems" principle enshrined when colonial ruler Britain handed Hong Kong back to China in 1997.

Kim Jong Un: South Korean facilities in Mt. Kumgang resort must be removed - KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said South Korean facilities in the Mt Kumgang tourist resort must be removed and rebuilt in a modern way by North Korean methods, North Korean state news agency KCNA said on Wednesday. Mt Kumgang, along with the Kaesong industrial zone, has been one of two major inter-Korean economic projects and symbol of cooperation between the two Koreas.

Haitian Catholics march for political reform as protests spread

As Haiti entered a sixth week of violent anti-government protests over corruption and economic woes, Catholic leaders held a rare march on Tuesday calling for a resolution to the crisis that has paralyzed the country and sweeping political reform. Thousands joined the peaceful march throughout the capital Port-au-Prince that underscored how more and more sectors of society are rising up against what they view as not only President Jovenel Moise's bad governance but also a broken political system.

Fire still burning at New Zealand convention center despite firefighters working through night

A fire was still burning at a convention center under construction in Auckland on Wednesday even after firefighters worked throughout the night to quell the blaze. Auckland Mayor Phil Goff told workers to stay away from the city center. There was no immediate official word on the cause or how many people had been at the site when the fire broke out.