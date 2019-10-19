Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Pompeo says U.S. committed to Afghan peace after deadly explosions

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Saturday Washington remained committed to peace and stability in Afghanistan as police searched for bodies in the rubble of a mosque in eastern Nangarhar province where bomb blasts killed at least 69 people. The explosives that went off during Friday prayers were placed inside the mosque in the Jawdara area of the Haska Mena district. On Friday, local officials had reported the number of dead at 62 and around 50 wounded.

Hong Kong protest leaders urge turnout for march, despite risk of arrest

Pro-democracy leaders called on Hong Kong's citizens to join a Sunday anti-government march in spite of the risk of arrest, after police banned the rally which is seen as a test of the protest movement's strength following months of unrest. Police declared the march illegal on Friday, citing concerns over public safety, and a court on Saturday said the destination of the march - the main railway interchange with mainland China - could be attacked and vandalized.

Dirty tactics and awkward moments dominate Canada's meandering campaign

In the absence of an overriding narrative, dirty tactics and awkward moments characterized Canada's official campaign, making it a bumpy ride into Monday's federal election. The fortunes of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's media bus illustrate how things for the six competing parties have gone. On Sept. 11, the first day of the campaign, the bus collided with the wing of the Trudeau-branded airplane, putting it out of commission for weeks.

Soldiers, police and demonstrators clash in Chilean capital

Soldiers in armored personnel carriers confronted demonstrators in one of Chilean capital Santiago's central squares on Saturday afternoon and shopping malls across the city were shut down as violent protests showed little sign of slowing. Burning barricades of tires and logs were set up along several main roads, a supermarket was set on fire and police fired tear gas and used water cannon on demonstrators throwing rocks and projectiles in "many locations," a police spokesman said.

UK PM sends unsigned letter to EU asking for Brexit delay

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent an unsigned letter to the European Union on Saturday requesting a delay to Brexit but he also sent another message in which he stated he did not want the extension, a government source said. Johnson was compelled by a law, passed by opponents last month, to ask the bloc for an extension to the current Brexit deadline of Oct. 31 until Jan. 31 after lawmakers thwarted his attempt to pass his EU divorce deal earlier on Saturday.

Trump, Lopez Obrador agree to take action to stem flow of weapons to Mexico

Mexico's foreign minister said on Saturday that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump had agreed to take swift action to stem the flow of illegal weapons from the United States into Mexico, where a drug war is raging. Lopez Obrador told Trump on a phone call that he proposed "both countries use technology to close the border, to freeze the traffic of arms that is killing people in Mexico," Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told reporters.

Spanish government dismisses call for Catalan talks as protests resume

The Spanish government dismissed calls on Saturday from Catalonia's pro-independence regional chief for talks following a wave of violence sparked by the jailing of separatist leaders. Protesters took to the streets of Barcelona for a sixth straight day, sitting defiantly in one city center square in front of a row of police vans. "Out, out, out with the Spanish flag," they chanted. "The streets will always be ours."

Erdogan says Turkey to resume Syria offensive if truce deal falters

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday Turkey would press on with its offensive into northeastern Syria and "crush the heads of terrorists" if a deal with Washington on the withdrawal of Kurdish fighters from the area was not fully implemented. Erdogan agreed on Thursday in talks with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence a five-day pause in the offensive to allow time for the Kurdish fighters to withdraw from a "safe zone" Turkey aims to establish in northeast Syria near the Turkish border.