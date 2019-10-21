Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Hong Kong riot police teargas, chase protesters, residents jeer officers

Hong Kong riot police fired tear gas late on Monday to disperse pro-democracy demonstrators gathered to commemorate the three-month anniversary of an assault by more than 100 men on protesters, commuters and journalists. The clashes in the Yuen Long neighborhood came a day after widespread violence in which tens of thousands marched through Kowloon district and hardcore activists threw petrol bombs at police, torched metro entrances and trashed shops.

No more delays, UK PM Johnson appeals to parliament to back Brexit bill

Prime Minister Boris Johnson appealed to lawmakers on Monday to approve his Brexit bill this week, saying neither he, the European Union or the public wanted any more delays to Britain's departure from the bloc. With just over a week before Britain is due to leave the EU, Johnson is scrambling to get his deal through parliament, which has put up a series of hurdles for the prime minister to meet his Oct. 31 deadline to try to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

First polls close in Canada as Trudeau tries to hold power

Canadians were voting on Monday to determine whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who swept into office four years ago as a charismatic figure promising "sunny ways," will remain in power after two major scandals. The first polls in what is considered a neck-and-neck race between Trudeau's Liberals and the main opposition Conservatives led by Andrew Scheer closed in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador at 7 p.m. EDT (2300 GMT). The voting is scheduled to end in the Pacific Coast province of British Columbia at 10 p.m. EDT (0200 GMT on Tuesday)

Opposition calls for Mozambicans to reject election count as Nyusi takes lead

Mozambique's former guerrilla movement Renamo on Monday urged citizens to join it in rejecting preliminary results of last week's general election, citing fraud as incumbent President Filipe Nyusi took a strong lead. With around 37% of the votes counted from roughly 13 million registered voters, Nyusi of the ruling Frelimo party had secured 74.6%, while opposition Renamo candidate Osuffo Momade had 20.2%.

After Chile riots, thousands rally to protest at Pinera government

Thousands of Chileans poured into Santiago's central squares Monday to protest high living costs after a weekend of looting, arson and clashes with security forces killed 11 people and prompted President Sebastian Pinera to declare the country "at war" with vandals. Buses and metro networks were partially restored for people to return to work but many opted instead to join the biggest demonstrations in years in what is normally one of Latin America's most stable countries.

Israel's Netanyahu gives up effort to form new government

Benjamin Netanyahu gave up his effort to form a new government on Monday after failing to secure a majority coalition, creating an opportunity for centrist rival Benny Gantz to replace Israel's longest serving prime minister. Netanyahu, who heads the right-wing Likud party, said he had been unable to form a government following an election in September, and was returning the mandate back to Israel's president, Reuven Rivlin. Rivlin said he intends to task Gantz with the job of putting together a new government.

WikiLeaks founder Assange appears confused at extradition hearing

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange appeared confused at a London court hearing on Monday, struggling to recall his name and age in his first public appearance in months as he sought to fight extradition to the United States. Assange, 48, who spent seven years holed up in Ecuador's embassy before he was dragged out in April, faces 18 counts in the United States including conspiring to hack government computers and violating an espionage law. He could spend decades in prison if convicted.

U.S. mulls leaving some troops in Syria to guard oil: Pentagon

The Pentagon is considering keeping some U.S. troops near oilfields in northeastern Syria alongside Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to help deny oil to Islamic State militants, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Monday. U.S. troops are crossing into Iraq as part of a broader withdrawal from Syria ordered by President Donald Trump, a decision that allowed Turkey to launch an offensive against the SDF which for years was a U.S. ally battling Islamic State.