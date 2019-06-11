Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Mexico may consider U.S. 'safe third country' demand after 45 days

Mexico's government will consider legislation to accommodate U.S. demands to make Mexico a so-called safe third country for asylum seekers if it cannot stem migration flows in 45 days, Mexico's foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday. Ebrard said Mexico had agreed to consider a change in its legislation during talks with U.S. officials last week to avert the threat of U.S. tariffs on Mexican goods.

Trump flaunts 'secret' migration deal already revealed by Mexico

U.S. President Donald Trump brandished a document on Tuesday confirming details of a regional asylum project agreed with Mexico to stave off threatened tariffs, saying the plan was "secret" even though Mexican officials had revealed much of it. Trump, who has made tightening immigration a cornerstone issue and has blamed Mexico since running for office in 2016, did not show the text of any document or give any details, but a Reuters photograph of the sheet of paper allowed reporters to read parts of it.

Brazil justice minister Moro facing heat in wake of leaked messages

Brazil's Justice Minister Sergio Moro faced intense pressure on Tuesday after leaked personal messages raised doubts about his impartiality as the judge overseeing landmark corruption cases, with an influential newspaper calling on him to resign. Moro will appear before the Senate judiciary committee next week to explain the leaked messages, which were published on Sunday by The Intercept news website.

U.S. pushes for Saudi progress on Khashoggi probe before anniversary of killing

The Trump administration is pressing Saudi Arabia to show "tangible progress" toward holding to account those behind the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and wants them to do so before the one-year anniversary of his murder, a senior administration official said. Pushing back against critics who have accused President Donald Trump of letting the Saudis off the hook after Khashoggi’s death, the official told Reuters this week the message to the kingdom is that it remains a "very hot issue" and "they need to take it seriously."

'Delay means defeat' - Johnson commits to October Brexit deadline

Boris Johnson, favorite to succeed Prime Minister Theresa May, will commit on Wednesday to taking Britain out of the European Union on Oct. 31, warning the governing Conservatives "delay means defeat" at a campaign launch. In a crowded race to replace May, Brexit has become the touchstone policy for the contenders, with Johnson, who led the campaign to leave the EU almost three years ago, taking a tough stance to exit at the end of October, with or without a deal.

A year after Singapore, little change seen in US-North Korea ties: poll

A year after the first U.S.-North Korea summit, most people in countries with a stake in the process think relations between the old rivals have not improved significantly, highlighting a stalemate in their nuclear talks, a poll shows. U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met in Singapore on June 12 last year, after trading insults and nuclear threats that had pushed their countries to the brink of war.

Thousands rally as Hong Kong readies for mass strikes over extradition bill

Hong Kong braced for mass strikes on Wednesday after thousands braved thunderstorms overnight to stage a wave of fresh protests against a proposed extradition bill that would allow people to be sent to mainland China for trial. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said she would press ahead with the legislation despite deep concerns across the Asian financial hub that triggered on Sunday its biggest political demonstration since its handover from British to Chinese rule in 1997.

Envoy says Sudan talks to resume as strike suspended

Sudan's military and opposition groups have agreed to resume talks on the formation of a transitional council, an Ethiopian envoy said on Tuesday, as an opposition alliance said it was suspending its campaign of civil disobedience and strikes. Sudan's Transitional Military Council also agreed to release political prisoners as a confidence-building measure, special envoy Mahmoud Dirir told reporters in Khartoum.