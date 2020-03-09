Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un oversaw latest missile launch: KCNA

Kim Jong Un personally oversaw Monday's "firepower strike drill," North Korea state media reported on Tuesday, including the launch of what appeared to be short-range ballistic missiles for the second time in a week. North Korea launched multiple projectiles into the sea on Monday as part of firing drills, according to South Korea's military, drawing U.S. and Chinese appeals for Pyongyang to return to talks on ending its nuclear and missile programs.

Canada seeks to ban LGBTQ conversion therapy

The Canadian federal government introduced new legislation on Monday to criminalize LGBTQ conversion therapy, as Justin Trudeau's Liberal government moves to fulfill one of its 2019 election promises. The proposed amendments to Canada's Criminal Code include offenses such as causing a person to undergo conversion therapy, advertising and profiting from conversion therapy and removing a minor from Canada.

Stocks savaged, Italy on lockdown, Trump seeks to reassure as coronavirus spreads

All of Italy under lockdown, reeling financial markets and rioting prisoners made clear on Monday how the global coronavirus epidemic was extending its reach into all aspects of social and economic life. Major European stock markets dived more than 7%, Japanese indexes fell over 5% and U.S. markets sank over 7% after Saudi Arabia launched an oil price war with Russia that sent investors already spooked by the coronavirus epidemic running for the exits.

Libya's Haftar committed to signing ceasefire: French presidency

Khalifa Haftar, Libya's eastern military commander, has told France's president he will sign a ceasefire and stick to it if militias backed by the internationally recognized government respect it, a French presidency official said on Monday. "Marshal Haftar assured (us) that he was committed to signing the ceasefire but this commitment would cease if the militias do not respect it," the official said after Haftar met President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

Names of victims read aloud at murder trial over doomed flight MH17

Relatives sat listening with bowed heads and eyes closed as the names of all 298 victims of a missile strike on a Malaysian airliner were read out in a Dutch court on Monday as the murder trial of four fugitive defendants began. Malaysian Airlines Flight 17 was hit by a surface-to-air missile on July 17, 2014 while flying over Ukrainian territory held by pro-Russian rebels fighting government forces. The airliner was on its way from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur.

Afghan president Ghani to issue decree on Taliban prisoner release, sources say

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will issue a decree for at least 1,000 Taliban prisoners to be released this week, five official sources said on Monday, paving the way for opening direct talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban insurgents. Ghani was sworn in for a second term on Monday, in a ceremony attended by U.S. Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and other international representatives including NATO forces commander Scott Miller.

Prince Andrew 'shut the door' on Epstein probe cooperation: U.S. prosecutor

Britain's Prince Andrew has declined to cooperate with a U.S. investigation into possible co-conspirators of deceased financier and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, a U.S. prosecutor said on Monday. "Contrary to Prince Andrew's very public offer to cooperate with our investigation into Epstein’s co-conspirators, an offer that was conveyed via press release, Prince Andrew has now completely shut the door on voluntary cooperation and our office is considering its options," U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said when asked about Epstein at a news conference about an unrelated case.

Turkey issues new arrest warrant for jailed businessman Kavala

A Turkish court issued a new arrest warrant on Monday against Turkish businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala, who was re-arrested last month after being acquitted in a separate trial, one of his lawyers told Reuters. Kavala had been cleared of charges related to nationwide protests in 2013, but was re-arrested the following day, accused of attempting to overthrow the constitutional order in a failed coup in 2016.