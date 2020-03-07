Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Venezuelan government detains more than 30 PDVSA workers

At least 38 workers from Venezuela's state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela’s, including the president of maritime subsidiary PDV Marina, were detained on accusations of trafficking fuel, Venezuelan Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said on Saturday, describing the accusations as "treason." The move comes just days after other state officials were detained and amid a shakeup at PDVSA after President Nicolas Maduro last month named a committee to restructure the OPEC nation’s oil industry, which is struggling under U.S. sanctions designed to force Maduro’s ouster, as well as years of mismanagement, corruption, and declining cash flow.

Teargas fired on Greek-Turkish border as migrant tensions flare

Teargas and smoke bombs clouded a border crossing between Greece and Turkey on Saturday as tensions persisted over thousands of migrants massed at the frontier trying to force their way into the European Union. A Reuters reporter near the crossing at Kastanies said the projectiles were being fired from Turkey toward Greek police. Some teargas was also fired by Greek police during intermittent exchanges during the day.

Mexican woman who survived acid attack calls on others to speak out without fear

Six months after an acid attack in Mexico, Maria Elena Rios is now speaking out in hopes officials will find and punish her aggressor. Talking through a bandage covering the burns on her face, she has a message for other women: Do not live in fear. Rios, who believes her ex-boyfriend ordered two men to splash her body with acid last September, is one of many women to have suffered abuse by their romantic partners in Mexico, where femicides have risen 137% in the last five years.

Hungary's 'Easy Riders' on a mission to help victims of abuse

Szilvia Morucz wishes she had found out sooner about a group of Hungarian bikers on a mission to help victims of domestic violence. Now a member of the "Easy Riders" group herself, Morucz told Reuters she had suffered daily verbal abuse, death threats and violence, including a broken finger, at the hands of her former partner during a seven-year relationship.

Italy poised to lock down Lombardy after coronavirus jump

Italy is set to impose a virtual lockdown on its wealthiest and most populous region, which includes the financial capital Milan, as part of tough new measures to try to contain the coronavirus outbreak. The new rules include telling people not to enter or leave Lombardy, which is home to some 10 million people, as well as 11 provinces in four of Italy's 19 other regions, according to a draft decree seen by Reuters.

U.S. pastor tells how Bethlehem trip turned into coronavirus quarantine ordeal

Thirteen Americans suspected of being exposed to coronavirus during a trip to the Holy Land are in quarantine near Bethlehem and are coordinating with U.S. and Palestinian authorities to try to get home. "It was going to be the trip of a lifetime," Chris Bell, 42, lead pastor of the 3Circle Church in Fairhope, Alabama, said in a video chat with Reuters from the second floor of the Angel Hotel in Beit Jala, which is next to Bethlehem.

Afghan political rivals issue parallel invites for inauguration ceremonies

Abdullah Abdullah, the bitter rival of Afghanistan's president-elect Ashraf Ghani, has issued invitations to a parallel swearing-in ceremony due next week, his spokesman said on Saturday. "We've sent the invitation to all national and international organizations and all necessary preparations have been taken," Fraidoon Khwazoon, Abdullah's spokesman said on Saturday, referring to invitations to an inauguration ceremony due to take place in Kabul on Monday morning at a similar time to Ghani's.

'Don't forget their names': Women in Mexico sing anthem protesting femicides

The kidnapping and murder of Vivir Quintana's close friend by a man in northern Mexico was just one more femicide among thousands in the country over the past decade, but it forever transformed the songwriter's life. The 36-year-old from Coahuila state has written a song that is shaping into an anthem for Mexico's growing outcry over the killings of women, channeling anger along with hope for justice.