Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Accused Christchurch shooter pleads not guilty to all charges in New Zealand court

The Australian man accused of killing 51 worshippers at two mosques in New Zealand in March pleaded not guilty to all charges in a court on Friday. In an attack broadcast live on Facebook, the lone gunman armed with semi-automatic weapons targeted Muslims attending Friday prayers in Christchurch on March 15, in New Zealand's worst peace time mass shooting.

U.S. blames Iran for tanker attacks in Gulf of Oman, Iran rejects assertion

The United States blamed Iran for attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday that drove up oil prices and raised concerns about a new U.S.-Iranian confrontation. Iran "categorically rejects the U.S. unfounded claim with regard to 13 June oil tanker incidents and condemns it in the strongest possible terms," the Iranian mission to the United Nations said in a statement on Thursday evening.

Islamist insurgents overrun Nigerian army base in northeast: security sources

Islamist insurgents overran a Nigerian army base in the country's northeast, killing at least the commander, two Nigerian security sources said on Thursday. Militants on Wednesday took a Nigerian army base at the village of Kareto in northeastern Borno state, some 130 kilometers from state capital Maiduguri, the security sources said.

Migrants rush to enter Mexico ahead of security crackdown demanded by Trump

Central American migrants eager to beat a crackdown by Mexico on its southern border with Guatemala scrambled into the country on Thursday as the government prepared to send thousands of National Guard members to plug gaps in the porous frontier. Mexico has agreed with the United States to demonstrate by late July that it can contain a surge in U.S.-bound migrants, following a threat from U.S. President Donald Trump to impose tariffs on Mexican goods if it failed to do so.

Unhappy at Twitter, thousands of Saudis crash pro-Trump social network

A surge of about 200,000 users believed to be from Saudi Arabia who are frustrated at what they say is censorship by Twitter have helped crash the small social media network Parler, which styles itself as a "free speech-driven" space. The unexpected arrival of the new accounts since Sunday more than doubled the total number of Parler users and crippled some functions, CEO and co-founder John Matze told Reuters.

Sudan's military rulers say several coup attempts thwarted

Sudan's military rulers said on Thursday they had thwarted several coup attempts and that some officers had been arrested over the deadly dispersal of protesters at a sit-in in Khartoum earlier this month. Two different groups of people suspected of involvement in the attempted coups had been arrested, the Transitional Military Council's spokesman said. One group consisted of five individuals while the other had more than 12 members, he said.

Brexit supporter Johnson far ahead in contest to replace British PM

Boris Johnson, who has pledged to deliver Brexit on Oct. 31, surged closer to power on Thursday, winning by far the most support from Conservative lawmakers in the first round of the contest to replace Prime Minister Theresa May. Three years since voting 52%-48% to leave the European Union, the United Kingdom is heading toward a possible crisis over Brexit as most of the candidates vying to succeed May are prepared to leave on Oct. 31 without a deal.

Brazil's Bolsonaro fires government minister Santos Cruz

Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday replaced his minister in charge of political relations with Congress, the presidential spokesman said. Government Secretary Carlos Alberto dos Santos Cruz was fired during a meeting with Bolsonaro earlier in the day, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Iranian leader tells Japan's Abe Trump 'not worthy' of a reply to message

Iran's supreme leader told Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday that it was pointless to reply to a message he had brought to Tehran from U.S. President Donald Trump, as a peacemaking visit was overshadowed by attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman. The attacks were the latest incident in a confrontation between the United States and Iran after weeks of tightening U.S. sanctions and a war of words.