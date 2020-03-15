Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Last orders... Ireland closes all pubs on eve of St Patrick's Day

Ireland on Sunday said all bars in the country should close until at least the end of the month to curb the spread of coronavirus after videos of groups singing in packed Dublin venues sparked anger on social media. The government's move comes just two days before Ireland's national day, St Patrick's Day, which traditionally sees bars across the country packed from early in the day. The annual parade celebrating the day had already been canceled.

Italy's coronavirus toll surges as worries grow over hospitals

Italy recorded 368 more deaths from the coronavirus outbreak on Sunday, its biggest one day rise, amid growing concern about the ability of its strained health system to cope with the relentless increase in new cases. While the virus has begun spreading rapidly across Europe, Italy remains the second most heavily affected country in the world after China, where the illness first emerged, and the outbreak has shown no signs of slowing.

French voters shun elections, enjoy sunshine despite coronavirus restrictions

Voters turned out in low numbers in France's mayoral elections on Sunday after the government imposed stringent restrictions on public life to curb the spread of the coronavirus, though many headed outdoors to enjoy the warm spring sunshine. Many expressed bemusement after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe's announcement on Saturday that the vote would go ahead even as he declared all cafes, bars, cinemas and non-essential shops would close until further notice.

Brazil president takes selfies, celebrates with crowds despite coronavirus risks

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro took selfies with supporters and celebrated the thousands of protesters gathering in major cities on Sunday, just days after he had called for a suspension of the demonstrations due to the spreading coronavirus. Bolsonaro appeared to shrug off the advice of medical experts suggesting he remain isolated after several members of his delegation to Florida recently tested positive for the virus.

Army disinfects train stations as Spain's coronavirus death toll doubles

Army specialists in protective suits sprayed disinfectant in train stations and police in surgical masks ordered casual strollers to go home on Sunday after Spain clamped down during a coronavirus outbreak that saw deaths more than double overnight. Spaniards, housebound by law since Saturday, emerged on balconies and stood at windows on Sunday evening to whoop and beep horns in appreciation of emergency services dealing with Europe's second-worst outbreak after Italy.

Lockdowns, self-isolation and entry bans imposed to fight global coronavirus spread

France and Spain joined Italy in imposing lockdowns on tens of millions of people, Australia ordered self-isolation of arriving foreigners, and Argentina and El Salvador extended entry bans as the world sought to contain the spreading coronavirus. Panic buying in Australia, the United States and Britain saw leaders appeal for calm over the virus that has infected over 138,000 people globally and killed more than 5,000.

Pope in dramatic visit to empty Rome to pray for end of virus

Pope Francis ventured into a deserted Rome on Sunday to pray at two shrines for the end of the coronavirus pandemic, as the Vatican said his Easter services will be held without the public for the first time. Francis left the Vatican unannounced to pray at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore and then walked along one of Rome's main streets to visit St. Marcello church to pray before a crucifix that was used in a procession when the plague hit Rome in 1522.

Israel's president to ask Netanyahu rival Benny Gantz to form government

Opposition leader Benny Gantz will be asked to form a new government, Israel's president said on Sunday, boosting his chances of ousting veteran Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It was a blow to Netanyahu, who is fighting for his political life amid unprecedented political deadlock and a criminal indictment for corruption, which he denies.

Lagos gas blast kills 15, destroys several buildings, Nigerian officials say

An explosion at a gas processing plant on Sunday killed at least 15 people and destroyed about 50 buildings after a fire broke out in a suburb of Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital, emergency services said. The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said the explosion was triggered after a truck hit some gas cylinders stacked in a gas processing plant near the corporation's pipeline in Abule Ado area of Lagos state.

Canada will not rule out border closures; medical officer urges strong action against outbreak

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday would not rule out closing borders to combat a coronavirus outbreak, while the chief medical officer said time was running out to prevent a spike in cases. At least 313 Canadians have tested positive and one person has died. Ontario, the most populous province, saw its largest daily increase so far of 38 new cases, which now total 142.