Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Xi says China backs North Korea's efforts to solve Korean Peninsula issue: Rodong Sinmun

Chinese President Xi Jinping said that China supports North Korea's "correct direction" in resolving the issue of the Korean peninsula politically, according to North Korean state newspaper Rodong Sinmun on Wednesday. In an front page Rodong Sinmun op-ed, Xi said that "we will actively contribute to peace, stability, development and prosperity in the region by strengthening communication and coordination with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," according to the newspaper. The Democratic People's Republic of Korea is North Korea's official name.

Netherlands set to prosecute suspects in MH17 airliner downing

International investigators are set on Wednesday to launch criminal proceedings against suspects in the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine nearly five years ago. The Dutch-led international team tasked with assigning criminal responsibility for the plane's destruction is to inform victims' families of progress in their case on Wednesday morning, followed by a presentation to the media.

Exclusive: Overruling his experts, Pompeo keeps Saudis off U.S. child soldiers list

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has blocked the inclusion of Saudi Arabia on a U.S. list of countries that recruit child soldiers, dismissing his experts' findings that a Saudi-led coalition has been using under-age fighters in Yemen’s civil war, according to four people familiar with the matter. The decision, which drew immediate criticism from human rights activists and a top Democratic lawmaker, could prompt new accusations that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is prioritizing security and economic interests in relations with oil-rich Saudi Arabia, a major U.S. ally and arms customer.

Rockets land near Iraqi base hosting U.S. personnel in Mosul: sources

A rocket landed near an Iraqi military base hosting U.S. forces in the northern city of Mosul late on Tuesday, an Iraqi military statement said, the second such incident in two days. The statement gave no immediate reports of casualties. It said the rocket fired was a short-range Katyusha missile.

Trump creates doubt over use of U.S. force to protect Gulf oil

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was prepared to take military action to stop Tehran from getting a nuclear bomb but left open whether he would back the use of force to protect Gulf oil supplies that Washington fears may be under threat by Iran. Worries about a confrontation between Iran and the United States have mounted since attacks last week on two oil tankers near the strategic Strait of Hormuz shipping lane at the entrance to the Gulf. Washington blamed long-time foe Iran for the incidents.

Russia, China delay U.S. push for halt to North Korea fuel imports

Russia and China on Tuesday delayed a U.S. request for a U.N. Security Council sanctions committee to demand an immediate halt to deliveries of refined petroleum to North Korea over accusations Pyongyang violated a U.N. cap, diplomats said. The United States, backed by dozens of allies, told the committee last week that there had been at least 79 illegal deliveries of fuel in 2019 - mainly through transfers between ships at sea - and concluded that North Korea had breached an annual U.N. cap of 500,000 barrels imposed in December 2017.

Brexit campaigner Boris Johnson advances on Britain's top job

Brexit campaigner Boris Johnson took a step closer to becoming Britain's next prime minister on Tuesday, winning 40 percent of votes in the second round of a contest on a firm promise to leave the European Union by Oct. 31. Johnson, the face of the official Brexit campaign in the 2016 referendum, won 126 out of 313 votes and so goes through to a third ballot between 1400 GMT and 1600 GMT on Wednesday with four other candidates who won 33 votes or more.

Hong Kong leader signals end to extradition bill but refuses to quit

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday signaled the end of a controversial extradition bill that she promoted and then postponed after some of the most violent protests since the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997. In a closely watched press conference, Lam apologized for the turmoil but refused to say the bill would be "withdrawn", only that it wouldn't be re-introduced during her time in office if public fears persist.