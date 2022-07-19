Rev. Autura Eason-Williams, United Methodist pastor, shot and killed in Memphis

A laptop computer shows the Facebook page of Memphis Theological Seminary and a photo of Rev. Autura Eason-Williams.

Rev. Autura Eason-Williams, a well-known local pastor and leader in the United Methodist Church, was shot and killed in Memphis and three juveniles were being questioned Tuesday afternoon.

Police Chief Cerelyn Davis said at a news conference Tuesday that three juveniles have been taken into custody. Police Lt. Bill Kaiser said the three juveniles have not yet been charged, but that police are talking with them. He said police believe the incident was a carjacking and that a vehicle was taken.

On Facebook, Jody Hill, president of Memphis Theological Seminary, recalled Eason-Williams as "a wife, mother, and a devoted friend to many."

"We are devastated to share that Rev. Dr. Autura Eason-Williams was shot and killed (Monday) afternoon," Hill wrote.

Eason-Williams was the district superintendent of the Metro District in the Tennessee-Western Kentucky Annual Conference, the pastor of Capleville United Methodist Church, and a Memphis Theological Seminary alumnus.

""She led Formation classes at (Memphis Theological Seminary) and Signposts groups for the Center for Faith and Imagination," Hil

"We join so many of you in shock and pain. Autura was a real light and a well of deep care. Personally, I saw in her the spiritual gift of hospitality. Autura was eager to embrace all of God’s children with a warm smile, gentle hug, or encouraging word. We grieve her loss and this senseless violence."

Memphis Theological Seminary held a chapel prayer service in her memory that was broadcast on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

The Memphis Police Department posted on Twitter that police had responded to a shooting on Whitehaven Lane at 4:15 p.m. on Monday and that the victim was transported to a hospital .

Whitehaven Lane address is associated with the slain pastor in property records.

The police were looking for three men in a four-door hatchback and asked anyone with information to call 528-2274.

Story continues

This story will be updated.

Investigative reporter Daniel Connolly welcomes tips and comments from the public. Reach him at 529-5296, daniel.connolly@commercialappeal.com, or on Twitter at @danielconnolly.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Rev. Autura Eason-Williams, United Methodist pastor, slain in Memphis