Rev. Charles Adams, who led neighborhood development in Detroit, dies

The Rev. Charles G. Adams, retired pastor of Detroit’s influential Hartford Memorial Baptist Church, died Wednesday after a long illness.

Succeeded in 2019 by his son, Rev. Charles C. Adams, Charles G. Adams headed the church for more than half a century, in that time building its congregation from several hundred to nearly 10,000 members, according to previous Free Press reports. Adams, who had been in declining health since suffering a stroke four years ago, died at Pontiac’s Trinity Health Oakland Hospital, formerly called St. Joseph Mercy Hospital. He was 86.

Rev. Charles G. Adams

Adams was known for using the church’s resources to foster economic development on property near his church. Hartford Memorial Baptist was founded in 1917 and is now at 18700 James Couzens Highway, in northwest Detroit, near the intersection of Seven Mile and the Lodge Freeway,

In 2017, when the church marked its 100th anniversary, Adams was recognized for having helped make vibrant its stretch of Seven Mile Road after Hartford Memorial Baptist moved into the area in 1977. In that centennial year of 2017, the church opened Hartford Village, a gated senior citizens community.

At the time, Adams recalled being inspired to spur real estate development by the family of Martin Luther King Jr.

“I had been to Atlanta and seen what the Kings had done around Ebenezer Baptist Church. That gave me the idea that we should own all the land we could around Hartford Memorial. As a result, most of the land around the church belongs to the church, so that it makes economic development all the more possible,” he said.

Adams was born in Detroit in 1936 and graduated from Cass Technical High School. After spending two years at Fisk University, the historically Black liberal arts college in Nashville, he transferred to the University of Michigan, graduating with honors. He then enrolled in Harvard Divinity School and studied under such theological giants as Paul Tillich, Amos Wilder and Reinhold Niebuhr, said his sister Edith Adams Clifton, of Detroit.

Henry Kissinger: Statesman who indelibly shaped US foreign policy, dies at 100

Kathy Wilbur: Leader at MSU and in state government dies at age 70

“While he was still a student at Harvard, he was called to be pastor of Historical Concord Baptist church, one of the oldest Black churches in Boston,” Clifton said. “During the seven years he was there, the church built an affordable housing project,” a hint at what he would accomplish in Detroit, she said.

In mid-career, Adams returned to Harvard and became a tenured professor at Harvard Divinity School, Clifton said. “He lived in Detroit since taking over the church, although when he was teaching at Harvard, he would go back and forth” between Detroit and Boston, she said. According to online biographies, Adams was Harvard's first Nickerson Professor of the Practice of Ethics and Ministry, 2007-12.

“Due to his foresight, buying up land and houses in Detroit, then finding ways to rebuild — that will be his biggest footprint,” Adams' sister said.

Besides his sister and son, Adams is survived by his wife, Agnes Adams, and daughter Tara Washington, M.D. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced in a few days.

Contact Bill Laytner: blaitner@freepress.com. Free Press staff writer Niraj Warikoo contributed.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Rev. Charles Adams, who led neighborhood development in Detroit, dies