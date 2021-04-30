- By GF Value





The stock of REV Group (NYSE:REVG, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $18.39 per share and the market cap of $1.2 billion, REV Group stock shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for REV Group is shown in the chart below.





REV Group Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

Because REV Group is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which is estimated to grow 2.25% annually over the next three to five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. REV Group has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.03, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of REV Group at 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of REV Group is fair. This is the debt and cash of REV Group over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. REV Group has been profitable 6 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $2.3 billion and loss of $0.49 a share. Its operating margin is 0.95%, which ranks worse than 77% of the companies in the industry of Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery. Overall, the profitability of REV Group is ranked 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of REV Group over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of REV Group is -0.2%, which ranks worse than 66% of the companies in the industry of Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -43.5%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, REV Group's ROIC was 1.26, while its WACC came in at 15.35. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of REV Group is shown below:

To conclude, the stock of REV Group (NYSE:REVG, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery. To learn more about REV Group stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

