Rev. R.B. Holmes' task force symposium: Crafting new Black history curriculum

Rev. R.B. Holmes speaks during a press conference at the Florida Education building where he and other community members called upon Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz to reverse the decision made on the AP African American studies Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.

The Rev. R.B. Holmes Jr. is bringing Black History lessons to the sanctuary of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church for two days in response to what he perceives as the state's efforts to dilute its importance in Florida's classrooms.

The purpose of the conference is two-fold: To highlight Black history and to present a proposed curriculum to the governor's office.

The two-day "Teaching our Own History" task force symposium will take place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Bethel Family Life Center, 406 N. Bronough Street.

“We will continue to stand against the forces and powers that want to weaken, dilute, and eradicate the accurate teaching of African American history. This symposium will bring together leading scholars teachers and authors of African American history, as well as faith leaders, elected officials and community organizations. We must 'Stay Woke' and consistently challenge governmental officials and others who are dismantling DEI," Holmes said in a release.

Hundreds participated in the National Action Network demonstration in response to Gov. Ron DeSantis’s efforts to minimize diverse education. The activists chanted and carried signs while making their way from Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Tallahassee, Florida to the Capitol building Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Al Sharpton was the keynote speaker at the rally on the steps of the Senate portico.

The conference was planned in response to an "attempt to distort and water down" Black history lessons in classrooms. Holmes spoke out and protested DeSantis' anti-woke agenda in the spring in Tallahassee after the governor effectively banned the College Board's AP African American History course and revised the state's Black history curriculum standards in 2023.

"We will present to the governor of Florida, the Commissioner of Education and the Board of Education a factual, accurate and correct teaching of African American history in our public schools," Holmes said in the release. "An enslaved people didn't derive any benefits from slavery; slavery was brutal, treacherous, sinful and unscrupulous."

A large crowd gathered in the Florida Capitol fourth floor rotunda for the ÒStop the Black AttackÓ rally Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Attorney Ben Crump threatened to file a lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis and his administration and the ban of a proposed Advanced Placement course on African America Studies in Florida High schools on behalf of three Leon County school students.

Leaders of the Florida General Baptist Convention Inc. will help Holmes and others render the new Black history curriculum. Bethel is an affiliate church of the convention.

In other developments, the Rev. Carl Johnson, president of the Florida General Baptist Convention Inc., said over 50 churches and organizations have expressed interest in creating "Freedom Schools," a staple to Black education in the south during the Civil Rights Movement.

"The establishment of these schools will be a powerful source of education, information and inspiration," Johnson said.

At 2 p.m. Tuesday, the task force will head to the governor's office and the Commissioner of Education's office to deliver the curriculum proposal and hold a press conference at the Turlington building, outside the commissioner's office.

Larry Rivers, Distinguished Professor of History, Florida A&M University

"African American studies stands at the forefront of challenging the ahistorical myths and omissions that are incompatible with a future that must be based on scientific facts, respect for diversity, liberty, and a commitment to justice," task force member and Florida A&M University history Professor Larry Rivers said.

If you go

When : Monday, Feb. 26 and Tuesday, Feb. 27; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. each day, with a 7 p.m. revival church service each evening.

Where: Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 224 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

