Rev. Robert A. Dowd to replace Jenkins in July as president of University of Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND — The Rev. Robert A. Dowd will become the 18th president of the University of Notre Dame, the board of trustees announced Monday morning.

Dowd, a Michigan City native who graduated from Notre Dame in 1987, will begin his duties July 1. In the meantime, he will work closely with outgoing president the Rev. John Jenkins, according to a statement from Notre Dame Board of Trustee Chair Jack Brennan.

