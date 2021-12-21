Revamped county Special Victims Unit agreement approved by Mishawaka Council

St. Joseph County Prosecutor Ken Cotter.

Officials from South Bend, Mishawaka and the county have formed a tentative agreement to keep a new, smaller version of the St. Joseph County Special Victims Unit.

The new unit would continue handling child abuse and adult sex crime cases, but domestic violence cases would revert to the local police agencies for investigation.

The unit has continued operating as usual this fall, even after, in September, St. Joseph County Prosecutor Ken Cotter announced that both the SVU and the county’s Metro Homicide Unit would disband by the end of the year. The issue had been one of manpower. South Bend had decided it could no longer afford to spare the officers for the two units because of its own staffing issues.

But, on Tuesday, Cotter said officials from all of the agencies have had ongoing conversations on how to preserve part of the SVU.

He still hopes that the domestic violence cases can be investigated by the SVU again in the future, but he said that will depend on the local agencies, adding, “It was a manpower issue.”

The interlocal agreement must be approved by the Mishawaka, South Bend and county councils. On Monday, the Mishawaka Common Council voted to approve it. Next up, it will go before the South Bend Common Council on Jan. 10. If approved there, it will go to the county council and board of commissioners.

The South Bend Police Department will provide two sworn officers for the unit, plus funding for three additional positions in the unit, hired by the prosecutor’s office. The Mishawaka and county police departments will each provide one officer. The prosecutor’s office also will continue to provide deputy prosecuting attorneys and support staff for the unit, along with the Commander of the Investigative Unit.

Officials from the cities and the county sounded their support Tuesday.

“We are grateful for our partners’ willingness to work with us as SBPD navigates its current staffing challenges,” South Bend Mayor James Mueller said in a press release. “The Special Victims Unit provides important services and expertise to our community, and I am glad to see this partnership continue.”

Story continues

Sheriff Bill Redman endorsed the proposed SVU and said the county is “prepared and ready to take on investigation of domestic violence incidents that will now fall outside SVU scope.”

“The creation of our domestic violence response services team earlier this year,” Redman said, “gives county police the ability to get services and support assistance to domestic violence victims within 48 hours, if not immediately.”

St. Joseph County Council President Rafael Morton told The Tribune he personally will support the Special Victims Unit because “it is needed,” emphasizing the need to “focus on those very, very serious crimes.”

Mishawaka Police Chief Ken Witkowski said Monday night that Mishawaka had previously provided two officers for the SVU, including one for domestic violence. That officer will be back in the Mishawaka department to focus on domestic violence cases there.

Cotter said it’s better to have a collective SVU, rather than let each agency probe the cases on their own, because, he said, it gathers the “most dedicated, enthusiastic” investigators, plus a commander whose sole focus is child abuse and sex crimes — not distracted by other crimes. They receive specific training.

All of that, he said, can pay off in “better prosecution of the perpetrators.”

The SVU also works closely with the nonprofit CASIE Center, Family Justice Center and YWCA.

The nonprofit CASIE Center in South Bend works with the county's neighboring Special Victim's Unit in investigations of child abuse. It is seen here during a fund-raising campaign. Photo provided/PETER RINGENBERG

“Not only do these types of crimes have a significant physical and psychological victim impact, but are very unsettling to our community as a whole,” South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski said. “Our commitment to investigating and solving these sensitive crimes remains as strong as ever. Our department’s contributions will undoubtably help provide victim/survivor justice, and ideally prevent future incidents.”

Cotter had said from the start that he didn’t want to see the homicide or the SVU dissolved, because, he said, "They work very well.”

Asked if he also wants to eventually see the Metro Homicide Unit return, Cotter said that depends on whether the current situation — allowing each jurisdiction to investigate homicides — proves just as effective in prosecuting cases.

The Mishawaka Police Department has had to adjust to the new homicide investigation duty since the announcement about the impending dissolution of the county's Metro homicide unit.

Mishawaka has hired a civilian crime scene technician to assist in city homicide investigations by the detective bureau.

Email South Bend Tribune reporter Greg Swiercz at gswiercz@gannett.com.

Email South Bend Tribune reporter Joseph Dits at jdits@sbtinfo.com.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Mishawaka St. Joseph county special victims unit prosecutor Ken Cotter