Revamped Detroit plant to start making new Jeep by March 31

This photo provided by Fiat Chrysler shows the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit Reserve. Fiat Chrysler unveiled the Grand Cherokee L on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 and said production would start by the end of March. The company invested $1.6 billion to revamp two old engine plants so they could build new versions of the popular SUV. (Fiat Chrysler via AP)
This photo provided by Fiat Chrysler shows the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit Reserve. Fiat Chrysler unveiled the Grand Cherokee L on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 and said production would start by the end of March. The company invested $1.6 billion to revamp two old engine plants so they could build new versions of the popular SUV. (Fiat Chrysler via AP)

DETROIT (AP) — A revamped version of the Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV with three rows of seats will roll off the assembly line this spring at a restored Detroit factory complex.

Fiat Chrysler unveiled the Grand Cherokee L on Thursday and said production would start by the end of March.

The company invested $1.6 billion to revamp two old engine plants so they could build new versions of the popular SUV. It hired 3,850 people to work at the company's first new auto plant in Detroit in nearly three decades.

The factory also will build two-row and what likely will be plug-in hybrid electric versions of the Grand Cherokee starting later this year at the former Mack engine plants, now called the Detroit Assembly complex.

Current versions of the Grand Cherokee are now being built at FCA's Jefferson North plant in Detroit. Once Detroit Assembly is up and running, Jefferson North will be converted to build the new versions, FCA said.

The new three-row version can seat seven people. It has all new underpinnings and a new suspension, a more spacious interior and a new body style with a lower tapered roof for better aerodynamics.

Gas mileage and price of the new SUVs were not announced Thursday.

Under a $108 million land development deal between Fiat Chrysler and the city, the automaker said it would give Detroit residents priority in applying for jobs at its new plant. Laid-off and temporary Fiat Chrysler workers got to apply first. Detroit residents then were considered before the jobs were opened up to others.

Latest Stories

  • Photos: How newspapers around the world covered the deadly riots at U.S. Capitol

    Images of the violent pro-Trump mob that stormed Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., Wednesday were splashed on front pages across the globe.

  • A confident Stacey Abrams says Georgia runoffs are 'just the beginning'

    On Tuesday, the former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams was once again out seeking to secure more votes for Georgia Democratic hopefuls Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock.

  • Woman killed in Capitol riot shooting identified as US Air Force veteran, reports say

    Circumstances of shooting still unclear and DC police are investigating

  • Lindsey Graham dismisses fellow Republicans' Electoral College objections with a history lesson

    "Count me out" of the plan to object to the Electoral College certification, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told his colleagues on the Senate floor Wednesday night. Graham was never really on board, but had previously suggested he was at least willing to listen to his fellow Republicans, like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who wanted to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's victory because of unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud. By the time he spoke, though, Graham had reached the conclusion that "enough is enough."Graham provided the chamber with a brief history lesson, arguing that the objectors were making a mistake by citing the 1876 election between Samuel Tilden and Rutherford B. Hayes as precedent for their actions. That year, there were disputed results in four states -- Oregon, Louisiana, Florida, and Graham's home state of South Carolina. So, a 15-member Electoral Commission, similar to what Cruz and others want to see now, was formed. Hayes, the Republican, eventually received the votes he needed to become president.But, Graham noted, the commission wasn't the real reason the matter was settled. Behind the scenes, Republicans met with Democrats, who agreed not to accept a Hayes victory as long as federal troops were pulled from the South, bringing an end to the Reconstruction era. The deal, which became known as the Compromise of 1877, paved the way for Jim Crow. "If you're looking for historical guidance," Graham said, "this is not the one to pick." > Graham: "It didn't work. Nobody accepted it. The way it ended is when Hayes did a deal with these 3 states- you give me the electors, I'll kick the Union Army out. The rest is history. It led to Jim Crow. If you're looking for historical guidance, this is not the one to pick."> > -- Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) January 7, 2021More stories from theweek.com Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable' Schumer calls for Trump to be removed from office via the 25th Amendment or impeachment GOP Sen. Tom Cotton not-so-subtly knocks Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley for inspiring Capitol siege for 'political advantage'

  • Pakistan arrests 7 Shiite militants, foils possible attacks

    Pakistan's counter-terrorism police and the country's intelligence agency raided hideouts of an outlawed Shiite militant group in the eastern Punjab province and arrested seven suspects who allegedly wanted to attack leaders of rival Sunni Muslims' groups, a spokesman said Thursday. The suspects were being directed by militant leader Mehmood Iqbal, who was hiding in a neighboring country, officials said. Authorities did not name the country but officials have previously blamed Iran for backing Shiite militants.

  • Protester with feet on Nancy Pelosi's desk is a Trump supporter from Arkansas

    A Capitol protester pictured with his feet up in the offices of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been identified as Richard Barnett, a self-described 'white nationalist' Trump supporter from Arkansas. Mr Barnett, 60, who was one of several protesters who stormed into Ms Pelosi's office, wrote her a "nasty note" and took a letter from her office addressed to a Republican Congressman. After then fleeing outside, he waved the letter around and gave a foul-mouthed interview to a waiting reporters, where he complained of having been squirted with mace spray by police trying to protect the building. He mockingly denied stealing the envelope, saying he had left some loose change on Ms Pelosi's desk by way of payment. “I didn’t steal it. I bled on it because they were macing me and I couldn’t f—ing see,” Mr Barnett said, according to video posted on Twitter by a New York Times reporter. “So I figure ‘well, I’m in her office, I got blood in her office, I’ll put a quarter on her desk even though she ain’t f—ing worth it." He added: "When the police came in with pepper spray, “I said, ‘I paid for this, it’s mine,’ and I left."

  • China steps up COVID-19 curbs near Beijing as infections rise

    Chinese authorities on Wednesday imposed travel restrictions and banned gatherings in the capital city of Hebei province, which surrounds Beijing, in the latest escalation of measures to stave off another coronavirus wave. The province, which entered a "wartime mode" on Tuesday, accounted for 20 of the 23 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases reported in mainland China on Jan. 5, more than the total of 19 cases in the province in the three previous days. Hebei also accounted for 43 of 64 new asymptomatic cases - people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus but not yet showing symptoms of COVID-19.

  • Inside Fashion Designer Brian Atwood’s Vibrant Apartment 64 Floors Above Manhattan

    The Hudson Yards aerie, which Atwood shares with his physician husband Jake Deutsch, is literally “a glass box in the sky.”Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Cotton, Rubio Condemn Republicans Who Opposed Electoral Certification ‘For Political Advantage’

    Republican Senators Marco Rubio and Tom Cotton chastised several of their fellow GOP senators on Thursday for their behavior ahead of Congress's certification of the electoral vote count, which a group of senators said they opposed."You have some senators who, for political advantage, were giving false hope to their supporters, misleading them into thinking that somehow yesterday's actions in Congress could reverse the results of the election," Cotton said on Fox News."These senators, as insurrectionists literally stormed the capitol, were sending out fundraising emails. That shouldn't have happened, and it's got to stop now," he continued.The Arkansas Republican appears to be referring to fundraising messages from Senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri that were sent just as pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol building Wednesday afternoon.Shortly before the rioting began, Hawley’s campaign sent a fundraising email promoting his decision to object to Pennsylvania’s electoral votes being counted."I'm leading the fight to reject electors from key states unless there is an emergency audit of the election results. Will you stand with me?" read Cruz's fundraising text, which was blasted out after evacuation procedures began in the Capitol.Cotton emphasized that he was never planning to object to the electoral certification but said he still supports an independent commission to study the November election and propose reforms.Rubio tweeted Thursday morning that "some misled you" regarding whether the vice president "could reject ballots" and whether "objections could pass or used as leverage to force an audit.""They knew the truth but thought it was a great way to get attention & raise money," the Florida Republican wrote.Hawley was the first GOP senator to say he would object to the certification of electoral votes, promising to oppose Pennsylvania's results.Asked whether he believes Trump is responsible in part for the rioting, Hawley acknowledged, "I don't think urging people to come to the Capitol was a good idea" but added that "the responsibility of violent criminal acts is with violent criminals."Earlier this week, a group of eleven Republican senators led by Senator Ted Cruz of Texas announced they would object to the certification of one or more states' electoral votes.That group included Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, James Lankford of Oklahoma, Mike Braun of Indiana, Steve Daines of Montana, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, and John Kennedy of Louisiana, as well as senators-elect Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, and Roger Marshall of Kansas.

  • AP Photos: Indian army patrols border with rival Pakistan

    From sandbagged Indian army bunkers dug deep into the Pir Panjal mountains in the Himalayas, villages on the Pakistan-controlled side of Kashmir appear precariously close, on the other side of the Line of Control that for the past 73 years has divided the region between the two nuclear-armed rivals. Tens of thousands of soldiers from India and Pakistan are positioned along the two sides. AP journalists were recently allowed to cover Indian army counterinsurgency drills in Poonch and Rajouri districts along the Line of Control.

  • Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable'

    President Trump reportedly spent much of Wednesday "cocooned" at the White House as his supporters stormed the Capitol, and his aides say he has become "mentally unreachable."While a pro-Trump mob breached the Capitol building on Wednesday, disrupting Congress' session to certify President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election and leaving four people dead, Trump was "cocooned at the White House and listening only to a small coterie of loyal aides," all while resisting calls from advisers to condemn the rioters, The Washington Post reports."He kept saying: 'The vast majority of them are peaceful,'" an administration official told the Post. "'What about the riots this summer? What about the other side? No one cared when they were rioting. My people are peaceful. My people aren't thugs.' He didn't want to condemn his people."Now, Axios reports that some of Trump's "stalwart aides and confidants" have "given up trying to communicate with him" altogether, "considering him mentally unreachable.""His closest friends and paid White House officials — many of the Trumpiest Trumpers we know — are avoiding him like the plague," Axios writes, adding, "The president's final days in office will be lonely ones."Although Trump did ultimately release a video on Twitter in which he called on those rioting in the Capitol to go home, the video also again included his false claims that the election was stolen. According to the Post, aides had asked Trump not to include these false claims in the statement, but he went off script and threw them in anyway. Ultimately, some aides believe Trump "did irreparable damage to his presidency and legacy," the Post writes, with an administration official saying, "He was a total monster today."More stories from theweek.com Schumer calls for Trump to be removed from office via the 25th Amendment or impeachment GOP Sen. Tom Cotton not-so-subtly knocks Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley for inspiring Capitol siege for 'political advantage' Fox and Friends' Ainsley Earhardt hopes Trump can 'forgive' Pence for not overturning election

  • Giuliani pushed senators to block Biden victory even after riots began, misdialed voicemail reveals

    Donald Trump’s lawyer tried to block the count of the Electoral College votes as Capitol was still recovering from violence

  • Romney tells Republican colleagues 'this is what you've gotten' as Senate shelters in breached Capitol

    Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) put the blame for the chaos unfolding in the Capitol on Wednesday firmly on the shoulders of his Republican colleagues: "This is what you've gotten, guys," Romney was heard yelling as "mayhem unfolded in the Senate chamber, apparently addressing his colleagues who were leading the charge to press Mr. Trump's false claims of a stolen election," The New York Times reports.Protesters breached the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, flooding the building and breaking into both chambers of Congress, sending lawmakers into terrified lockdowns. Sheltering with some members of the press, Romney reportedly called over Jonathan Martin of the Times to make it known, "This is what the president has caused today, this insurrection."More stories from theweek.com Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable' MSNBC's Joe Scarborough calls for Trump's arrest over Capitol riots: 'He should be sent to jail today' Fox and Friends' Ainsley Earhardt hopes Trump can 'forgive' Pence for not overturning election

  • Huckabee: 'I'd love to see some Democrats' demand a 'full accounting' of election results

    Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee weighs in on GOP senators demanding an audit of the 2020 election results saying he wishes that 'all the elected officials would demand a full accounting for how the ballots were tabulated.'

  • Chinese city of 11 million stops people leaving in bid to contain COVID

    The capital and largest city in northern China's Hebei province barred people from leaving on Thursday in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus as the country reported the biggest rise in daily infections in more than five months. Hebei accounted for 51 of the 52 local cases reported by the National Health Commission on Thursday. In addition to barring people from leaving the city, people and vehicles from areas of the city considered high-risk were not allowed to leave their district, authorities said.

  • Wong questioned, US lawyer released in Hong Kong crackdown

    Jailed Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong was arrested on a new charge under the national security law on Thursday while an American rights lawyer who was detained in a sweeping crackdown was granted bail. Friends and family of Wong, who is serving a 13 1/2-month prison sentence for organizing and participating in an unauthorized protest in 2019, were informed that he had been arrested on suspicion of violating the national security law and was taken away to give a statement on the new charge, according to a post on his Facebook page. The post also stated that Wong's lawyer was unable to meet with him, and that Wong had been transferred back to prison after giving the statement, which was not disclosed.

  • Ashli Babbit: Husband pays tribute to ‘great patriot’ and QAnon believer shot dead in attempt to storm Capitol

    Air Force veteran from California slain by plainclothes officer after trying to climb into legislative complex through broken window

  • EU may soon approve new use of Pfizer vaccine increasing doses by 20% -source

    EU countries started inoculating people with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine two weeks ago, after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the shot's conditional approval under an authorisation which allows five doses to be extracted from each vial. The agency is now considering whether to give the go ahead for an extra dose to be taken from each vial. The source, who asked to remain anonymous because discussions are not public, said the change to the authorisation could come "very soon".

  • Why a Democratic Senate majority 'likely moots' Supreme Court ObamaCare challenge

    Democrats could be poised to take control of the Senate following the Georgia runoffs — meaning a key challenge to ObamaCare may be moot, one expert notes. Democrat Raphael Warnock has been projected to defeat Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) in the Georgia Senate runoffs, while Democrat Jon Ossoff leads Republican David Perdue. The latter race hasn't been called, but should Ossoff win, Democrats would gain control of the Senate, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris casting tie-breaking votes. And The New York Times health policy reporter Sarah Kliff observed Wednesday that "a Democratic majority in the Senate likely moots the Supreme Court challenge to ObamaCare that we're waiting on a verdict on."> One big health care outcome from last night: A Democratic majority in the Senate likely moots the Supreme Court challenge to Obamacare that we're waiting on a verdict on.> > — Sarah Kliff (@sarahkliff) January 6, 2021After all, Kliff wrote that "there are some really simple policies Congress could pass that would nullify the lawsuit," pointing to a 2018 article from The Atlantic outlining numerous ways Congress can "intervene" to save the Affordable Care Act from legal challenges. The Trump administration and 18 red states have argued that Congress "rendered the law unconstitutional when it zeroed out the tax penalty for not buying insurance" in 2017, The New York Times writes. "First, Congress could make the mandate constitutional again by raising the penalty for not having insurance from zero dollars, where Congress set it in 2017, to one dollar," law professors Nicholas Bagley and Richard Primus wrote in The Atlantic in 2018. "Second, Congress could declare the individual mandate severable from all other parts of the ACA. Third, it could repeal the mandate — something that might once have wrecked the ACA but that now would have little or no effect on the rest of the regulatory framework."Following oral arguments in November, the Supreme Court appeared likely to rule that "even if part of the law is no longer valid, the rest of it can be left intact," NBC News reported. A decision is expected by the spring.More stories from theweek.com After certified electoral loss, Trump issues statement pledging an 'orderly transition on Jan. 20' Congress, Pence certify Joe Biden's presidential victory House nearly devolves into a brawl during the objection to Pennsylvania electors

  • Trump's cabinet 'consider forcibly removing him from office' as Republican loyalty disintegrates

    Donald Trump’s own cabinet members are reportedly considering whether to forcibly remove him from office via the 25th amendment after his actions before the storming of Congress triggered widespread condemnation. CBS News reported that discussions about invoking the manoeuvre, once derided as a liberal dream by Trump supporters, were under way at the top of the US government after a mob smashed their way into the US Capitol. The extraordinary move, which would see Mr Trump removed from post and replaced by his vice president Mike Pence, would need support of a majority of the cabinet and Mr Pence himself. It remains unclear whether the reported discussions will lead to action, given Mr Trump has just two weeks remaining in post and such a decision could trigger a backlash from his supporters. But it is a reflection of how infuriated and concerned previously ultra-loyal members of Mr Trump’s own administration have become by his fanning of the flames of anger over the election result.