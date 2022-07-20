A revamped "pioneer movement" created in Russia, to be headed by Putin

IRYNA BALACHUK — WEDNESDAY, 20 JULY 2022, 15:45

Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to head the supervisory board of a new all-Russian movement of children and youth – the constituent assembly of the new "Pioneers" was held in occupied Crimea on 20 July.

Source: Russian news agency "Interfax"; Russian state-owned news agency TASS, Russian publication Kommersant

Quote from TASS: "Putin has agreed to head the supervisory board of the Russian children and youth movement. The president hopes that this work will be beneficial to him and his colleagues."

Details: It is reported that the founding meeting of the movement took place in the Artek children's centre in occupied Crimea. The name of the movement has not yet been chosen.

46 people participated in the founding meeting, including representatives of children's public organisations and movements, the administration of the President of the Russian Federation and federal authorities.

Among the founders are Yunarmiya ["Young Army" - ed.], Autonomous non-profit organisation Bolshaya peremena [Big change - ed.], and the Russian Movement of Schoolchildren.

For reference: The State Duma of the Russian Federation adopted a law on the creation of a new youth movement on 6 July. Its purpose was called "the formation of a world view for children based on traditional values".

In the first reading of the document, it was suggested that the movement be called Bolshaya peremena, but this idea was rejected.

The document was reportedly submitted to the parliament on 19 May – the anniversary of the founding of the Pioneer movement [founded in 1922 for children aged 9 to 15 and one of the first steps of integrating citizens into communist ideology - ed.]. The Kremlin then assured that there was no question of a revival of pioneering.

However, the structure of the new organisation will resemble the Soviet pioneer movement and will build a "unified policy of education of children and youth."

According to "Interfax", the movement aims to:

create equal opportunities for the all-round development and self-realisation of children and youth;

prepare children and youth for "a full life in society, including the formation of their world view on the basis of traditional Russian spiritual and moral values, traditions of the peoples of the Russian Federation, achievements of Russian and world culture";

develop in children "socially significant and creative activity, high moral qualities, love and respect for the Motherland, hard work, legal culture, caring attitude to nature and the environment, a sense of personal responsibility for their destiny and the fate of the Motherland before current and future generations".

All children from 6 to 18 years of age will be able to join the new "pioneer movement".

The movement structure will include "regional, local and primary branches". The highest governing body of the movement will be the congress, and it will be funded from the budget.

