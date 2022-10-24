Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) insiders are undoubtedly delighted they bought last year with gains to date at US$736k

Insiders who purchased Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) shares in the past 12 months are unlikely to be deeply impacted by the stock's 6.9% decline over the past week. Even after accounting for the recent loss, the US$1.0m worth of stock purchased by them is now worth US$1.8m or in other words, their investment continues to give good returns.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Revance Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The CEO & Director Mark Foley made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$516k worth of shares at a price of US$12.90 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$23.37), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Revance Therapeutics insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Revance Therapeutics

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Revance Therapeutics insiders own about US$45m worth of shares. That equates to 2.4% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Revance Therapeutics Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Revance Therapeutics insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Revance Therapeutics and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Revance Therapeutics. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Revance Therapeutics (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

