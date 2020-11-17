Reveal Laboratories: At the Forefront of Crisis Relief

Sandy, UT, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is Reveal Laboratories, and why is this company quickly finding a place to give hope to those struggling with drug and alcohol addictions?

Co-Founder Will Vigil explains,

“Reveal Laboratories is a High Complexity Toxicology Laboratory specializing in UDT (Urine Drug Testing), primarily for Substance Abuse Treatment Facilities, Behavioral Health Organizations, Medication Management Clinics & Private Practices. With the Coronavirus

Pandemic on our hands, we’ve recently added Covid-19 and Respiratory Pathogen Panels, to ensure treatment facilities can safely continue providing support and treatment services to their patients struggling with addiction & behavioral issues.”

Part of building a company that is directly related to treatment facilities and their caring for others is caring for each other within the company first.

Vigil continues, “At Reveal Laboratories our entire ownership and management team is in sync with always putting value and integrity at the forefront of our decisions and we are all grateful for each other's hard work, as the key to abundance is gratitude.”

Executive Vice President Ashley Cook explains some of Reveal’s mindset for setting and reaching goals: “Start with a goal whether personal or financial... Now if you are able to reach that goal, by offering a superior service and/or product without compromising your integrity, you are on your way."

Unfortunately, the need for drug and alcohol support services has skyrocketed during the COVID-19 crisis. “Our business demand has already gone up by over 40% and climbing due to the rise of addiction that is on the rise as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Vigil explains. “Our lab does well because we are not only a laboratory focused on toxicology; we also provide clinical medical billing, utilization review, and demonstrating medical necessity for treatment faciliaties; all coupled together provides our clients ease of mind that everything is under one roof, ultimately allowing the staff of the treatment facility to focus on patient care and expansion.”

Like any company during the COVID-19 pandemic, Reveal has faced hard times. But their persistence and strategic thinking has helped them succeed against difficult odds, including negotiating complex partnerships. EVP Ashley Cook explains, "My biggest take-away from the last year is “trust but verify”... if something (or someone) sounds too good to be true, there’s a good chance it is. There is absolutely nothing wrong with reading the fine print. Do your due diligence when building partnerships and relationships and keep value and integrity at the forefront of your decisions, not revenue."

Vigil forecasts the future for Reveal:

“We see ourselves as one of the nation’s leaders in our industry, operating labs throughout the United States of America. Great demand for our company and the array of services we provide has already catapulted us into this direction.”

