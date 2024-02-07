Revealed: the cost of a ‘comfortable’ retirement

A comfortable retirement now costs £43,000 a year as rising food and energy bills push up the cost of living, new figures show.

A single retiree faces paying £5,800 more than last year to maintain the same standard of living, according to a report from the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association (PLSA), a trade body.

This is equivalent to a 15.5pc rise, the highest percentage increase on record.

The yearly sum would require a 65-year-old having a pension nest egg of £635,000, based on current life expectancies and annuity rates, according to calculations by Nucleus Financial.

The “comfortable” standard of living covers energy, food and clothing costs, as well as an annual two-week holiday in Europe and £50 per birthday or Christmas present.

A retired couple would need a combined income of £59,000 to meet this standard, £4,500 more than last year.

The rising cost was fuelled by higher energy and grocery bills, as well as the surging price of holidays and motoring, according to the PLSA.

Less well-off retirees also face higher costs. For a single person to cover their basic needs, they would need £14,400 a year, a 12.5pc rise, according to the report.

This is more than the full new state pension, which will increase by 8.5pc to just over £11,500 in April.

The “minimum” standard of living in retirement covers basic needs, including a week-long UK holiday, £50 a week for groceries and £100 a year to maintain a property.

People targeting a “moderate” living standard, which gives a little more flexibility, recorded the biggest increase in retirement costs to £31,300 a year – an £8,000 rise, equivalent to 34pc.

Nigel Peaple of the PLSA said: “The cost of living has put enormous pressure on household finances over the last year and, as the research shows, this is no different for retirees.

“It’s important for workers saving for retirement to remember the standards are not prescriptive targets, they are a tool to help you engage with the type of spending you think you will do in retirement and to help you plan for it.”

Experts have warned that many workers have not built up sufficient private savings to help fund their desired retirement.

Around 3.5m private sector employees do not pay anything into a pension in a given year, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies.

The International Longevity Centre think tank has said that Britain’s 14m members of “Generation X” – born between 1965 and 1980 – save just £200 a month into their pension pot on average, and that a third of this group were at high risk of retiring on insufficient income.

