Revealed: majority of people charged in Capitol attack aren’t in jail

Lois Beckett in Los Angeles
·9 min read
<span>Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters</span>
Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

At least 70% of people charged in the Capitol riot have been released as they wait for trial, according to a Guardian analysis.

That high pretrial release rate stands in stark contrast with the usual detention rates in the federal system, where only 25% of defendants nationwide are typically released before their trial.

Eric Munchel, known as “Zip Tie Guy”, who was allegedly photographed wearing tactical gear and carrying wrist restraints in the Senate chamber, was released in late March, along with his mother, after an appeals court questioned whether he posed any danger outside the specific context of 6 January.

Richard Barnett, the Arkansas man photographed with his foot on Nancy Pelosi’s desk, was released in late April, nearly two months after screaming during a court hearing that “it’s not fair” that he was still in custody when “everybody else who did things much worse are already home”.

Multiple alleged members of the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, two groups facing the most serious conspiracy charges related to their alleged plans for violence, have been released before trial, though some prominent leaders in these groups remain in custody.

The disparity in pretrial detention rates highlights what legal experts said was a broader development in the 6 January cases: the likelihood that a substantial swathe of the alleged rioters may not serve any prison time at all, even if they are convicted or plead guilty.

Many Capitol defendants are being released ahead of trial because they are facing relatively low-level charges, experts said, though other factors, including racial bias, may also play a role.

“I’m both surprised and not surprised. Most of these people are white,” said Erica Zunkel, associate director of the Federal Criminal Justice Clinic at the University of Chicago Law School. “The majority of people in the federal system are people of color.”

The US attorney’s office for the District of Columbia, which is prosecuting the cases, said in a statement that the alleged Capitol rioters were facing very different kinds of charges than most people in the federal system.

Trump supporters pose with statues inside the Capitol Rotunda.
Trump supporters pose with statues inside the Capitol Rotunda. Photograph: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

“Comparing the per cent of January 6 defendants detained with the overall federal average is comparing apples and oranges,” a spokesperson for the office said. “The majority of federal defendants are charged with immigration or drug crimes, both of which are typically accompanied by detention. The January 6 defendants are charged with a variety of obstruction, assault, and trespassing charges. The comparison makes no sense.”

Zunkel, a former federal defense attorney, argued that it was absolutely fair to ask why prosecutors and judges were making different detention decisions for drug and immigration cases than for the people charged with participating in the 6 January attack, who are more than 90% white.

More than 96% of the people charged with federal immigration crimes are Hispanic, and more than 70% of those charged with federal drug crimes are Hispanic and Black, Zunkel said, citing federal sentencing data.

“We have a problem with our system, something has gone wildly wrong, if we have a 75% detention rate nationwide, and we have a subset where we have a more than 70% release rate,” she said.

Related: Why aren't we calling the Capitol attack an act of treason?

Zunkel and a colleague, Judith P Miller, both former federal defense attorneys, said that the level of skepticism and care federal judges were bringing to the decision of whether Capitol defendants were truly dangerous enough to keep incarcerated was not at all the norm.

The problem, they said, was not that judges were making the wrong call in releasing Capitol defendants, but that judges were not making similar calls for the majority of people in the federal system.

“For my Black and brown clients, it feels like they have to meet such an impossibly high threshold to be released,” Miller, a University of Chicago law professor, said. “The kind of sensitivity the courts have shown to the capitol defendants’ claims for relief – I wish some of that sensitivity would be shown more broadly.”

The US attorney’s office for the District of Columbia declined to confirm how many Capitol defendants were currently in pretrial detention, noting that the number “has the potential to fluctuate frequently based on ongoing detention decisions”.

By mid-May, at least 440 people had been arrested on charges related to the 6 January Capitol breach, according to the justice department, including at least 125 charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Of 398 defendants listed on the justice department’s Capitol breach case site as of 10 May, at least 330 were listed on the site, or in federal court records, as released from custody. At least 56 of those defendants remained in detention.

The precise number and percentage of Capitol defendants who are released versus in detention changes often, as new alleged rioters are arrested, others secure release, and a few risk re-arrest for violating the conditions of their release. The number and status of cases on the justice department’s Capitol breach website also lags behind court filings.

But the broader trend in the cases is clear: the overwhelming majority of Capitol defendants are not being detained ahead of trial.

Based on their likelihood of flight risk or danger to their communities, some of the Capitol defendants have been required to meet more intensive release conditions, including GPS monitoring, curfews or home detention, and limitations on their access to the Internet or social media, according to court records.

Many of the Capitol defendants are facing only relatively low-level federal charges, such as entering a restricted building or disorderly conduct within a restricted building. A Washington Post analysis of court documents in mid-May concluded that 44% of the Capitol defendants faced only misdemeanor charges.

Some of the federal judges hearing the Capitol cases have expressed concern that certain defendants may have already spent more time in custody than they are likely to face as a punishment for their crimes.

“For those who end up only charged with misdemeanors, it’s likely that they won’t serve any substantial time, or potentially no time at all,” said Mary McCord, an expert on extremism who served for nearly 20 years as a prosecutor in the US attorney’s office in Washington DC. “It’s quite possible if they were to plead guilty, they would be sentenced to whatever time was served, or 30 days.”

Eric Munchel, right, and his mother, Lisa Marie Eisenhart.
Eric Munchel, right, and his mother, Lisa Marie Eisenhart. Photograph: AP

There is a tension between the dramatic collective effect of the 6 January mob, which halted the official certification of Biden’s election as president and threatened the legitimacy of American democracy, legal experts said, and what federal prosecutors can prove that individual people did.

“The irony is that we have so many laws – so many things are illegal – it’s somewhat surprising that they’re not able to find charges that are more serious,” Zunkel said.

Some more serious potential charges, like conspiracy or seditious conspiracy, would require evidence of prior agreement to commit a crime that appears to be lacking for many participants in the chaotic Capitol mob, said Daniel Richman, a Columbia University law professor and former federal prosecutor.

“When you look at each individual, what they did might amount to destruction of property or illegal entry, and that’s in all likelihood what they’ll be charged with, but the larger dimension of their participation in a massive attack falls by the wayside,” Richman said.

Part of the current dynamic of the Capitol cases, Richman cautioned, was seeing the very normal limitations of the criminal justice system come up against the heightened expectations of a public who watched the shocking violence of 6 January unfold in real time.

“Criminal prosecutions never end in these glorious accountability moments where everyone is satisfied that right was done,” Richman said.

For many Capitol defendants facing these lower-level charges, justice department prosecutors did not even attempt to keep them detained ahead of trial, and they were quickly released on standard conditions.

The US Capitol dome is seen through security fencing this month.
The US Capitol dome is seen through security fencing this month. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Federal prosecutors did fight for months to keep other defendants in custody, with federal judges eventually overruling them, particularly after the pivotal appeals court ruling questioning the detention of Munchel, the alleged “Zip Tie Guy”, and his mother, who both gave interviews talking about their willingness to engage in violence to further their beliefs but were not accused of any specific acts of violence or vandalism as they roamed the Capitol, wrist restraints in hand.

“My guess is the judges who decided to release some of these folks on bond were thinking: on January 6, there were an ideal storm of conditions for these people to commit a crime, and now there aren’t those ideal conditions any more, so they’re not likely to do it again,” said Wanda Bertram, a communications strategist at the Prison Policy Initiative, a non-profit that focuses on the harms of mass incarceration.

But the same logic could be applied to low-level crimes: “investing in people’s communities” to “create different conditions” that would make it unlikely for them to repeat the same behavior, Bertram said.

“The treatment of the people who are involved in the Capitol riot should show us what is possible and what is logical in terms of how to treat people in the future.”

Former prosecutors defended the justice department’s work in the Capitol cases, and said that the continuing effort to identify and arrest a large proportion of the hundreds of people who stormed the Capitol was a massive, demanding endeavor, and showed how much the government wanted to ensure that there were real consequences for participating in the attack.

“They’ve been aggressive, and continue to be, in trying to find everybody who was at that riot,” said Laurie Levenson, a professor at Loyola Law School. “For the attorney general, numbers matter. It really matters that hundreds of people are held responsible. That’s the message to people: you don’t want to game the system.”

“I think they pretty much want on everyone’s records that they were responsible for these actions,” Levenson added. “It means something that these people are going to walk away with even a federal misdemeanor record. That has an impact on their employment, on their life, on their situation in their community. Even if they just get probation, they’re going to have to watch their step.”

Recommended Stories

  • Olympics-Japan extends COVID-19 state of emergency ahead of Games

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan on Friday extended a state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas by about three weeks to June 20 as the COVID-19 pandemic shows no signs of easing less than two months before the Summer Olympics open. The state of emergency in the capital and eight other prefectures had been scheduled to end on May 31, but strains on the medical system https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/beset-by-coronavirus-wave-tokyos-doctors-lead-push-against-games-2021-05-26 remain severe. Japan has seen a record number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition in recent days, even as the number of new infections has slowed.

  • With Biden's first budget, annual federal spending would top $6 trillion

    Biden's $6-trillion budget for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1, coming Friday, calls for big increases. But the total mostly maintains funding for existing programs.

  • Black Lives Matter Cofounder Patrisse Cullors Resigning As Executive Director

    Patrisse Cullors, one of the cofounders of Black Lives Matter, said today that she’s resigning as the executive director of the organization to focus on a book and television deal. Cullors has been under fire for her lavish lifestyle while helming the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, which included multiple expensive real estate purchases. […]

  • Antony Blinken ‘warns Israeli leaders evicting Palestinians from East Jerusalem could spark war’

    It comes after more than 250 were killed in recent violence between Israel and Hamas

  • Malaysian undertakers struggle with COVID surge

    THIS EDIT CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENTFrom the sky, the true extent of Malaysia's latest COVID surge is seen at its worst.Row upon row of burial plots at this Muslim cemetery for coronavirus victims on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur serves as a stark reminder the Southeast Asian nation is experiencing its worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic.Muhammad Rafieudin Zainal Rasid is a religious leader, also known as the "cleric undertaker".His team of more than 2,000 volunteers make up the Malaysian Funeral Management Squad. "Before this, it was between one to three cases per month, but now we are managing up to two to three cases a day, so this requires a large workforce. This is one of the components we handle so that every funeral runs smoothly."Dressed in head to toe PPE, the volunteers go from the hospital to the morgue to prepare the bodies for burial and also perform Muslim prayers at the cemetery.But as the number of deaths continue to surge, it can be difficult to bury the body within 24 hours as is typical under Islam.''With the number of deaths in Malaysia, God willing, the number of graves would still be enough. The only problem we are facing with the excessive increase in deaths is that we cannot collect and process the dead bodies quickly enough, so burials will have to be postponed for several days. For example, if there are more than 10 cases today at the same cemetery, it might take two to three days to wrap everything up."While Malaysia's overall caseload is far lower than some of its neighbors, public data shows its ratio of infections to population, at more than 16,000 per million, is the highest in Southeast Asia.

  • The GOP's groveling contest

    George P. Bush and Ken Paxton are the latest Republicans humiliating themselves for Trump's approval

  • Town where Trump repeatedly demanded election probe says it has no evidence at all of fraud

    Trump and his supporters are yet to find any success in their allegations of elections fraud

  • McConnell reportedly asks GOP senators to vote against Capitol riot commission as ‘personal favor’

    Senate Republicans likely to block bipartisan commission to investigate assault

  • Prince Harry Tells Zak Williams He Was ‘Unable’ to Grieve Princess Diana

    Courtesy of ApplePrince Harry has once again spoken of his mother’s death, telling Robin Williams’ son Zak that they both shared the strange experience of grieving a famous parent less demonstrably than their parent’s fans.Harry’s remarks came in a follow-up episode of his mental health documentary series with Oprah Winfrey which screened on Apple TV+ last week. Zak Williams, who is a mental health campaigner and in recovery from addiction, was one of the contributors to the original show, and came back for the new episode which followed a town hall structure.After Williams told Harry how having to grieve so publicly left him feeling vulnerable, Harry said: “We have a lot of shared experience. When you talk about that… when you see so many people around the world grieving for someone… You feel as though they knew them better than you did, in a weird way, because you’re unable to grieve yourself.” Queen Was ‘Gobsmacked’ Over Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s Mental Health SeriesAnother celebrity guest on the original show, Glenn Close, also appeared on the new instalment. Close said that her family were so ashamed of their history of mental illness that they covered it up, and added that she herself felt shame for not realizing her sister was having suicidal urges.Harry had spoken of his own shame about feeling he had not adequately supported his wife Meghan when she was suicidal on a previous episode, and he returned to the theme, saying: “There’s an element of shame that we feel because we’re like, ‘How could we have not have seen it? How could we not know? How did you not feel comfortable enough to share that with me?’ But we all know that, when people are suffering or struggling, that we’re all incredibly good at covering it up.”Speaking about suggested helpful ways to speak to a suicidal person, Harry said: “So many people are afraid [to have] that conversation because they don’t feel like they have the right tools to give the right advice. But what you want to say is that you are there. Because listening and being part of that conversation is without doubt the best first step that you can take.”Harry opened up the bonus episode by saying that he believes climate change and mental health are the two biggest challenges of our time, and that they are linked.“The connecting line is about our collective well-being and when our collective well-being erodes, that affects our ability to be caretakers of ourselves, of our communities and of our planet ultimately.“We have to create a more supportive culture for each other where challenges don’t have to live in the dark, where vulnerability is healthy and encouraged and, of course, where physical and mental health can be treated equally because they are one.”Harry also renewed his criticisms of the effects of social media on children, saying: “I get the real feeling that so many parents don’t feel equipped to be able to deal with these problems because so many people think there is ‘mental illness’ and then there is ‘everything else’. And that ‘everything else’ is the day-to-day stresses or the anxieties of, whether it’s gaming, whether it’s social media, whether it’s isolation in front of the screen... all this kind of stuff. How can we collectively as a society prepare and make parents feel more comfortable and better equipped to be able to deal with the daily stresses or the daily unknowings of what your children are going through growing up in this world that we have allowed to be created, and which I believe is making us sicker.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Why Black Tulsans say politics has failed them

    Racial and social politics in Tulsa, Oklahoma, have been fraught for decades. Now the GOP-led city is attempting to reconcile the past with how far it still needs to go. Part 2 of our podcast “Tulsa Rising.”

  • Lori Vallow Daybell, accused of killing her 2 children, ruled unfit for trial

    Lori Vallow Daybell, accused of killing her two children who went missing in Idaho, was ruled unfit for trial by an outside psychologist.

  • Australia's Victoria state sees fewer new COVID-19 cases on first day of lockdown

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's Victoria state reported fewer new local COVID-19 cases on Friday, the first day of a one-week hard lockdown imposed to contain a highly-infectious outbreak which authorities said could become uncontrollable. Four new locally acquired cases were reported in the last 24 hours, down from 12 a day earlier, taking the total infections in the latest cluster to 30 but officials urged people to remain cautious and follow lockdown rules. "We are very, very early in this ... community transmission is still expected to occur," Victoria state Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton told reporters in the state capital Melbourne.

  • Trump offered campaign cash to squash New England Patriots ‘Spygate’ scandal, senator’s son says

    ‘If you laid off the Patriots, there’d be a lot of money in Palm Beach,’ former president allegedly told Senator Arlen Specter

  • Woman in pair’s alleged killing spree in SC, Missouri charged with murder in York

    Suspect Tyler Terry and co-defendant Adrienne Simpson now are both charged with murder.

  • UFO whistleblower claims Pentagon threatened him after leaking military reports

    Elizondo says he and his family are facing both personal and professional pressures

  • We spoke with 21 young Americans about coming of age in 2021. They are looking ahead with cautious optimism.

    Insider spoke with 21 young people who are 21 years old about their lives over the past year. Many of them are cautiously optimistic about the future.

  • Donald Trump’s visit to New York for UFC fight cost taxpayers $250k

    Brief trip to Manhattan was one of many charged to American taxpayer

  • Russell Westbrook says 's--- is getting out of hand' after 76ers fan dumped popcorn on him

    Russell Westbrook had to be held back by Wizards staff after a 76ers fan dumped popcorn on him as he walked back to the locker room.

  • Indian farmers mark 6 months of protest with no end in sight

    Indian farmers demanding the government repeal new agriculture laws they say will devastate their livelihoods marked their protest movement's sixth month Wednesday by flying black banners on the cars and tractors and burning effigies of the prime minister. Protesters have been blocking three highways connecting New Delhi to northern and western cities since November to press their demand for scrapping of the laws they say will favor large corporate farms. The government says the laws approved by Parliament last year will inject private investment in the agriculture sector and raise the earnings of farmers by setting up warehouses in rural areas where they can store their crops and sell them when prices favor them.

  • Influencers Say They Were Urged to Criticize Pfizer Vaccine

    PARIS — The mysterious London public relations agency sent its pitch simultaneously to social media influencers in France and Germany: Claim that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is deadly and that regulators and the mainstream media are covering it up, the message read, and earn thousands of euros in easy money in exchange. The claim is false. The purported agency, Fazze, has a website and describes itself as an “influencer marketing platform” connecting bloggers and advertisers. But when some of the influencers tried to find out who was running Fazze, the ephemeral trail appeared to lead to Russia. “Unbelievable. The address of the London agency that contacted me is bogus,” Léo Grasset, a popular French health and science YouTuber with more than 1 million followers, wrote on Twitter Monday. “All the employees have weird LinkedIn profiles … which have been missing since this morning. Everyone has worked in Russia before.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Mirko Drotschmann, a German health commentator with 1.5 million YouTube subscribers, said in a tweet that the PR agency had asked if he wanted to be part of an “information campaign” about Pfizer deaths in exchange for money. After doing some research, he concluded, “Agency headquarters: London. Residence of the CEO: Moscow.” Their responses prompted two other social media influencers to come forward and say they too were approached last week with the offer of a “partnership” to criticize the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. One was offered 2,000 euros. It is uncertain how many influencers received the solicitations or if any acted on them. And it is not at all clear that there ever was a Fazze agency. Within hours of the questions on social media, the employee profiles on the agency’s LinkedIn account had disappeared, and someone scrubbed its Facebook page blank. Its Instagram account was made private. Its website offers no way to contact the company. The French health minister, Olivier Véran, denounced the operation Tuesday, calling it “pathetic and dangerous.” He did not elaborate on whether the government was investigating the matter. While France is trying to speed efforts to achieve so-called herd immunity from COVID-19 before summer with faster vaccine rollouts, it remains one of Europe’s largest vaccine-skeptic countries, with nearly one-third of its people saying they do not want a jab. Since spring, many residents have refused to take the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports that it may cause blood clots, prompting the government to switch largely to Pfizer, which more people have been willing to accept. About 15% of the population has been fully vaccinated. President Emmanuel Macron last week reopened restaurants, stores and other parts of the economy that had been more or less shuttered since November. He is betting that widespread immunization will be key to keeping the economy up and running while luring tourists back after a devastating pandemic-induced recession. Any further outbreaks could lead to a reclosing of parts of the economy, his government has warned. The messages from the so-called Fazze agency, in broken English, urged the social media influencers to create posts and videos on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram to “explain” that “the death rate among the vaccinated with Pfizer is almost 3x higher than the vaccinated by AstraZeneca.” In Grasset’s case, a message from a person who identified himself as Anton boasted that the agency had a “quite considerable” budget for an “information campaign” about “COVID-19 and the vaccines offered to the European population, notably AstraZeneca and Pfizer.” Grasset, who posted screenshots of the messages he received, said Anton had been willing to pay for 45- to 60-second videos on Instagram, TikTok or YouTube warning that the Pfizer vaccine was deadly. Anton also asked him to “act like you have the passion and interest in this topic,” while avoiding the terms “advertising” and “sponsored” in posts. “The material should be presented as your own independent view,” the pitch said. “Encourage viewers to draw their own conclusions, take care of themselves and their loved ones,” the instructions continued. The influencers described being urged to question why governments were buying the Pfizer vaccine and to portray the European Union, which signed a deal last month for 1.8 billion doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, as a monopoly that was causing harm to public health. They were also asked to tell their followers that “the mainstream media ignores this theme.” Before the coronavirus broke out, Russian trolls were already using vaccine debates to sow discord, according to a 2018 study published in the American Journal of Public Health. Twitter accounts that Russian agents used to meddle in the 2016 presidential election also sent both pro- and anti-vaccine messages and insulted parents. In April, a European Union report said Russian and Chinese media were systematically seeking to sow mistrust in Western COVID-19 vaccines in disinformation campaigns aimed at the West. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company