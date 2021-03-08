Revealed: How plans to slim down monarchy have spiralled into a race row

Gordon Rayner
·6 min read
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex speak to Oprah Winfrey.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex speak to Oprah Winfrey.

For a monarch determined to slim down and modernise the Royal family for the 21st century, the Queen’s decision not to give her great-grandson Archie the title of prince made perfect sense.

Following controversy over the roles and publicly funded privilege of minor members of The Firm, the Queen and the Prince of Wales had already decided to shift the focus to Her Majesty and just six others.

What they could not have predicted was that two years later, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would try to weave that perceived snub into a new narrative – one of racism at the heart of the House of Windsor.

“They didn't want him to be a prince,” the Duchess told Oprah Winfrey, “which would be different from protocol ... we have in tandem the conversation of, ‘He won't be given security. He’s not going to be given a title.’ And also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

Regardless of its veracity, Harry and Meghan’s claim that there were concerns about the colour of their baby’s skin has the power to do permanent damage to the royal brand.

Irrespective of who made the alleged comment about Archie’s skin, the Duke and Duchess have put the Prince of Wales in the eye of the storm by claiming he ignored warnings of possible racist attacks on Archie when decisions were made about his security.

A source close to the Sussexes said the couple had seen intelligence and security reports that suggested their son was at a heightened risk, partly because of his mixed race heritage.

“Security was paramount to them,” the source said. “On that basis, as a couple, they wanted him to be a prince and that was made clear to the Royal family.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex holding their son Archie. - PA
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex holding their son Archie. - PA

The same source pointed out that the Prince of Wales was the driving force behind the slimmed-down monarchy model, which sidelines all but the monarch, the heir apparent, and the heir’s eldest child and their respective spouses. It meant Archie would not have a title, even when Prince Charles becomes king.

Penny Junor ,the Prince of Wales’s biographer, said any suggestion that the Prince denied Archie a royal title because of race was “rubbish”.

She said: “I absolutely refuse to believe that. I find it impossible to believe the Queen, Prince Charles or Prince William are racist. You just have to look at the work they do, particularly with the Commonwealth, which Charles very much cherishes.”

The Duchess of Sussex’s claim that denying Archie the title of prince, and instead giving him the courtesy title Earl of Dumbarton, was “different from protocol” is factually incorrect; rules laid down by George V in 1917 put strict limits on who becomes a prince, which exclude Archie.

It is, however, true that the Queen waived the rule in the case of Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, and the obscurities of Letters Patent and royal protocol are unlikely to cut through to audiences abroad, who might assume that all male members of royal families are princes or kings.

While Prince Harry has let it be known that the skin colour comments were not made by the Queen or the Duke of Edinburgh, he did not absolve his father of blame, and by claiming that he stopped taking Prince Harry’s calls as part of a wider rift with the couple, he ensured he will be seen as cold by anyone who prefers the Duke and Duchess’s version of events.

In making the accusation of racism, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex knew they were pressing on a sore that has been one of the weaknesses of the Royal family, and the institution surrounding it, for generations.

As far back as Queen Victoria’s time, there were accusations that the Royal household plotted against her favourite aide, Mohammed Abdul Karim, because of racism. In 1937, the Duke and Duchess of Windsor toured Nazi Germany and lionised Adolf Hitler, whose supporters also included three of the Duke of Edinburgh’s sisters.

The Duke and Duchess of Windsor during their controversial meeting with German leader Adolf Hitler in Munich.
The Duke and Duchess of Windsor during their controversial meeting with German leader Adolf Hitler in Munich.

More recently, the Duke of Edinburgh himself has made a series of racist gaffes, telling a British student in China that if they stayed too long “you’ll go home with slitty eyes”, comparing Ethiopian art to the work of a schoolchild, and saying a badly wired fuse box looked as though “it was put in by an Indian”.

Ironically, it is Prince Harry himself who has faced the most damaging racism claims this century, after he wore a Nazi uniform to a fancy dress party in 2005 and referred to an officer from the Pakistani Army as “our little Paki friend” during his military career in 2009.

One member of the Royal family who has largely escaped controversy over racism is the Prince of Wales, who held hands with Doria Ragland, the Duchess of Sussex’s mother, during the royal wedding and was said to have got on famously with her. He also walked Meghan down the aisle after she fell out with her own father.

Friends of the Prince, including those from ethnic minorities, have always praised his multiculturalist beliefs.

That any suggestion of racism will cut the Queen and the Prince of Wales to the bone is unarguable. The Queen has spent her entire 69-year reign nurturing the institution of Commonwealth, whose members are overwhelmingly non-white. Under her stewardship, it has grown from a clutch of seven members in 1952 to 54 today, with 2.4 billion citizens, and is often cited as her proudest achievement.

The Prince of Wales also cares deeply about the Commonwealth, and lobbied hard to ensure he would take over from the Queen as its head when leaders debated electing someone else to the position, which is not hereditary.

But the Oprah interview has already been used to amplify Republicanism in the Commonwealth realms, leading to inevitable concerns that it could endanger the British monarch’s position as head of state of such key allies as Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

And while most, if not all of the 15 non-UK realms have too much respect for the Queen to make a move now, there was already growing evidence that some will use the Prince of Wales’s eventual accession to reassess their relationship with the Crown.

The Americas News Network, which serves Caribbean nations, said yesterday that the nine Commonwealth realms in the region should now “emancipate themselves from the mental slavery and the last shackle of colonialism”, arguing that “if the Meghan/Harry tea spilling has revealed anything, it is the obvious racism that exists at the top”.

Meanwhile, the Sydney Morning Herald reported: “This direct charge of racism at the heart of the Royal family will be highly damaging in multicultural Britain … and the Queen’s beloved Commonwealth has a highly diverse membership. In refusing to name the offending person, Harry and Meghan have cast a big cloud over the whole monarchy.”

However Jacinda Ardern, prime minister of New Zealand, said: “I’ve said before that I've not sensed an appetite from New Zealanders for significant change in our constitutional arrangements, and I don't expect that's likely to change quickly.”

Recommended Stories

  • Royal commentators: Meghan interview has 'unleashed hell'

    Emily Nash, Royal Editor for Hello! magazine, says Meghan Markle's allegations of racism against the royal family are "devastating" for Buckingham Palace, while Nick Bullen, co-founder and editor in chief of True Royalty TV, questions the decision to conduct the interview in the first place. (March 8)

  • Meghan Markle Will Receive a Front-Page Apology From British Tabloids

    They will also pay the Duchess of Sussex at least $625,000 in legal fees.

  • Meghan says the queen "has always been wonderful to me"

    Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, talks to Oprah Winfrey in an exclusive interview about her relationship with Queen Elizabeth. See more here.

  • A year into the pandemic, the coronavirus is messing with our minds as well as our bodies

    It's not a stretch to say asymptomatic spreaders unwittingly engage in zombielike behaviors. gremlin via Getty ImagesCOVID-19 has hijacked people’s lives, families and work. And, it has hijacked their bodies and minds in ways that they may not even be aware of. As we see it, SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is a sort of zombie virus, turning people not into the undead but rather into the unsick. By interfering with our bodies’ normal immune response and blocking pain, the virus keeps the infected on their feet, spreading the virus. People typically think of zombies as the stuff of science fiction. But in the biological world, zombies are all over the place, from the Ophiocordyceps fungus that perpetuates itself by zombifying ants; to Toxoplasma gondii, a single-celled parasite that completes its life cycle by leading rodents into the jaws of predators. Zombie viruses are also a real thing, influencing their host’s behavior in ways that enhance the viruses’ evolutionary fitness. One of us is a professor of psychology. The other is an emergency physician. Both of us are evolutionary medicine researchers. And we suggest to you that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is yet another zombie virus, a master manipulator operating under the radar. This pandemic may have unleashed a horde of the unsick: infected and unwitting victims of a manipulative virus. The novel coronavirus, which first appeared in China in late 2019. Radoslav Zilinsky via Getty Images How the virus turns us into the unsick It is the unsick who spread the virus most readily. About 40% of those with SARS-CoV-2 are asymptomatic spreaders, never showing symptoms at all. And those who do show symptoms are most contagious in the two days before symptoms appear. Why people don’t feel sick earlier – or sick at all – might be part of the evolutionary strategy of SARS-CoV-2. A look under the hood of the virus reveals more about that manipulative machinery. SARS-CoV-2 interferes with a person’s immune response; this is why people don’t necessarily feel sick and withdrawn as they would in a typical viral infection. Instead, SARS-CoV-2 silences the body’s alarm signals that otherwise would orchestrate anti-viral defenses. It blocks interferons, a set of molecules that help fight viruses. Interferon activity makes people feel more depressed and socially withdrawn – so when the novel coronanvirus impedes interferon activity, mood is lifted, sociality is increased and you feel less sick. The virus also decreases pain perception. Normally, pain motivates us to hunker down when we need to heal. But SARS-CoV-2 blocks this response by preventing the transmission of pain signals. This is why people feel fine even when they are teeming with virus before the onset of symptoms. At the same time, SARS-CoV-2 dampens the body’s response to infection. It hinders pro-inflammatory cytokines, molecules that help spur the immune response. This too makes hosts feel better than they should. Typically, feeling sick helps our bodies prioritize healing by making us reduce our energy expenditure. With SARS-CoV-2, unsick hosts have the energy to do as much as they used to, maybe more. 3D Animation: SARS-CoV-2 virus transmission leading to COVID-19. An evolutionary leg up How SARS-CoV-2 evolved to manipulate humans is still speculation. The virus could have first evolved in other mammals, like pangolins. There, it may have acquired its immune-evading, manipulative machinery before jumping to humans. No intent or thought is involved; SARS-CoV-2 is not scheming to take over your body. This is simply evolution at work, nothing personal. The virus evolves because of variation and selection. And in a pandemic involving hundreds of millions of infections and trillions of viral replications, plenty of genetic variants could give it an evolutionary leg up. More research is needed to determine whether new variants make people feel unsick for longer. That, of course, would make it even easier for the virus spread during the asymptomatic phase. For example, a paper in the Journal of Transnational Medicine reported that the GZ69 variant is associated with high shedding rates in asymptomatic patients, meaning that people are highly contagious even when they are feeling fine. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.] It’s possible that SARS-CoV-2 might make people feel even better than they would without infection from the virus. One study found people did not reduce their time out in public even when they had COVID-19 symptoms. If anything, they went out more. Any variant that does this clearly has an evolutionary advantage when it comes to transmission. Using surveys and social media data, our research team is now testing whether people are more social during their most infectious days. Things to consider We must take seriously the possibility that the virus is zombifying us – altering our behavior in ways that help perpetuate it. By keeping people feeling good when they are capable of spreading the virus, SARS-CoV-2 spreads under the radar, more like a sexually transmitted disease than a respiratory virus. Many of us have unwittingly acted as vehicles for its propagation, with stunning implications. Our behavior might not be in our own evolutionary interests. Instead, the unsick may be serving the virus. Researchers often ignore the impact that viruses might have on our moods and behaviors. But like ants and rodents, humans are not exempt from the neural and behavioral hijacking that’s widespread in the natural world. We believe that it is critical to consider the possible “anti-symptoms” of this virus: temporary reduction in pain, feeling more energetic than normal and perhaps even wanting to be around people more than usual. With all this in mind, here’s some advice, likely the most ironic you’ve heard in the last year: If you’ve been feeling surprisingly good the last few days, you might want to get a COVID-19 test.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Athena Aktipis, Arizona State University and Joe Alcock, University of New Mexico. Read more:Two gaps to fill for the 2021-2022 winter wave of COVID-19 casesWhat’s in a name for a vaccine campaign? Maybe the end of the pandemic The authors do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Bethenny Frankel Apologizes After Watching Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Tell-All Interview

    After watching Oprah Winfrey's interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Bethenny Frankel walked back the scathing criticism she posted about Meghan earlier that day.

  • Symbiotic relationship between British tabloids and royal family

    The royal family and the British tabloids are intrinsic to one another. Holly Williams takes a look at the relationship and how the U.K. press has treated Meghan Markle.

  • Five thorny issues in Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview that could make for uncomfortable viewing

    The Royal family will assume the brace position as it awaits a stream of damaging revelations by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their Oprah Winfrey interview. The slickly produced, dramatic teasers quashed any lingering hopes that the couple might stick to more mundane and diplomatic subject matters. Instead, they will tell “their truth”, lifting the lid on life behind palace walls in a manner no member of the family has done for decades. The couple intend the interview to draw a line under their grievances and mark the end of that chapter of their lives, allowing them to finally look to the future. But in reality, the issues that they raise, the allegations they make, are expected to be explosive, with potentially serious and long-term implications for the monarchy.

  • Gabrielle Union opens up about suicide ideation: 'I've had so many rock bottom moments'

    The 48-year-old actor has been candid throughout her career about a variety of struggles, from mental health to infertility.

  • Queen will ramp up engagements to 'show where the focus is' following Sussexes' Oprah interview

    The Queen will increase her official engagements this week as the Royal family responds to the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ Oprah Winfrey interview with a clear message about where the “focus” lies. Her Majesty, 94, is expected to be seen at least once this week as she carries out official duties via Zoom from Windsor Castle. All other senior members of the Royal family will also be highly visible as they conduct a raft of engagements, including marking International Women’s Day. A senior Buckingham Palace aide said: “We will see them getting on with the day job. “There are several engagements in the diary – they’ve been there for a while.” The volley of royal engagements will leave the public in no doubt about “where the focus is,” one source said. No members of the Royal family were expected to stay up into the early hours of this morning to watch the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ explosive Oprah Winfrey interview. But they were each expected to receive a detailed breakfast briefing from aides, highlighting the main allegations and topics of discussion. A palace aide said they would not “rush to respond” to the issues raised by the Sussexes and reserved the right not to comment at all. One source told a newspaper that the couple were “playing with fire”, adding: “It's very high stakes because there's a lot that could come out in the wash that hasn't been told." While they were braced for damaging revelations about racism and the perceived failure to protect and guide the Sussexes, they were also hoping not to be drawn into the fray. Aides said the mood at Buckingham Palace ahead of the interview was calm, as courtiers maintained the view that “this, too, will pass.” One signalled the belief that the Sussexes were unlikely to win the PR battle as they said: “History teaches us that only the interviewer wins from these programmes.” The Palace has repeatedly insisted that the focus should be on children’s return to school and the vaccination programme, rather than the “media circus” surrounding the Sussexes. The family also remains concerned about the Duke of Edinburgh, 99, who has spent almost three weeks in hospital and remains at the King Edward VII hospital in central London, where he is recovering from a heart procedure. The Cambridges are understood to have been focused on Prince George and Princess Charlotte's return to school this week and have relocated from Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, where they spent lockdown, to Kensington Palace. Prince Louis, who turns three in April, is also expected to start nursery soon. The contrast between the Sussexes’ litany of complaints and the Queen’s own attitude to self-sacrifice was highlighted on Sunday as the monarch released her annual Commonwealth Day message just hours ahead of the Oprah interview. In it, she has stressed the importance of keeping in touch with family to “transcend boundaries or division,” focusing on a message of unity.

  • The Queen and Prince Philip Were Not Involved in Conversations About Archie's Skin Tone

    Prince Harry said his grandparents weren't a part of the racist conversations surrounding his son's skin color, Winfrey told Gayle King.

  • TV Ratings: Oprah's Meghan & Harry Interview Draws 17.1 Million Viewers

    Oprah, Harry and Meghan reigned supreme on Sunday night, as CBS’ broadcast of Winfrey’s sitdown with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex absolutely dominated in both total viewers and in the demo. All told, the two-hour conversation averaged north of 17 million commercials viewers along with a 2.6 demo rating; read our recap of the […]

  • How can I watch Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview in the UK?

    Oprah Winfrey's interview with Meghan and Harry will be two hours long.

  • US reaction: America's fury at Royal family over Duchess of Sussex's racism accusations

    America reacted with widespread anger at Buckingham Palace following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. Serena Williams, the US tennis star who co-hosted the Duchess's baby shower in 2019, said she was a victim of "systematic oppression". She said: "Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life - and leads by example - with empathy and compassion. "She teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she's experienced." Ms Williams added: "I know first hand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of colour to minimise us."

  • Meghan discusses her mental health during tabloid attacks

    Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, tells Oprah Winfrey in an exclusive interview on CBS about her struggles with mental health while being attacked by U.K. tabloids. See more here.

  • Meghan Markle pointed to this 2019 photo to illustrate how she felt suicidal while working as a royal

    An appearance by Meghan and Harry was not all it seemed, Meghan told Oprah Winfrey, adding that an image from the Royal Albert Hall "still haunts me."

  • Biden signs executive order to expand voting rights: ‘If you have the best ideas, you have nothing to hide’

    ‘Every eligible voter should be able to vote and have it counted’

  • The ACC basketball postseason awards are out. Here are the winners and All-ACC team

    Duke’s Matthew Hurt makes first team after leading the league in scoring

  • Elon Musk posted a rare family photo with Grimes and their baby, X Æ A-Xii, taken in the new city he hopes to create in Texas

    Musk and Grimes have been dating since about May 2018, when they made their debut as a couple at the Met Gala.

  • CNN’s Chris Cuomo called out after saying he’s ‘Black on the inside’

    During the handoff from his show, Cuomo, singing the ‘Good Times’ theme, made the joke causing cringes. The Cuomo brothers are having a bad week. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been besieged by sexual misconduct accusations from at least two former female staffers plus three others, not to mention a persisting inquiry into his handling of moving elderly people between nursing homes and hospitals at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Republican Sen. Roy Blunt will not seek re-election in 2022

    Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), widely seen as a member of the Republican establishment in Congress, will not run for re-election in 2022, he announced on Twitter Monday.Why it matters: The 71-year-old senator is the No. 4-ranking Republican in the Senate, and the fifth GOP senator to announce he will not run for re-election in 2022 as the party faces questions about its post-Trump future.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe other GOP senators who have announced their retirement are:Sen. Richard Shelby (Ala., which Trump won in 2020 by +25.4%)Sen. Rob Portman (Ohio, Trump +8.1%)Sen. Richard Burr (N.C., Trump +1.3%)Sen. Pat Toomey (Pa., Biden +1.2%)What to watch: Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) are also considering retiring in 2022.Background: Blunt was first elected to the Senate in 2010, after serving in the House for 14 years and as Missouri secretary of state for eight. In addition to being a member of leadership as chair of the Republican Policy Committee, Blunt is the top Republican on the powerful Senate Rules Committee.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free