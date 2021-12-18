Revealed: How Prince Philip comforted distraught Prince William at Diana's funeral when the cameras couldn't see

The Duke of Edinburgh walking alongside Prince William and Prince Harry at the funeral - Ian Jones

The Duke of Edinburgh comforted his grandson Prince William as he walked with him at the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales, only when he thought the cameras could not see him, a documentary has claimed.

The Duke, who famously told the young Princes William and Harry that he would walk alongside them at the traumatic public event in 1997, tried to help them through this "awful, awful moment", a friend told the programme.

Martin Palmer, who co-founded The Alliance of Religions and Conservation with Prince Philip, relayed how the Duke had personally told him the moment he gently touched William on the back to comfort him had happened only because he thought they were out of shot of the cameras.

The footage will be aired on an ITV documentary honouring the Duke, after he died at the age of 99 earlier this year. It will see a variety of royal experts and associates of the Duke speak about their memories of him, from his public work to his support of the Queen and hidden softer side.

It will include colourised footage of the Queen and Duke in their younger years as happy newlyweds, as well as archive footage of the Duke's own interviews on television.

The documentary will include colourised footage of the Queen and Duke in their younger years as happy newlyweds. - www.itvpictures.com

This shows them during their honeymoon, in 1947, at Broadlands, an English country house in Romsey, Hampshire - www.itvpictures.com

In a section detailing how he walked with his grandsons behind their mother's coffin, his biographer Gyles Brandreth said, contrary to popular opinion, it was not his idea.

Prince Harry has previously said "no child should be asked to do that", while Prince William said: "It wasn't an easy decision and it was a sort of collective family decision to do that... there is that balance between duty and family and that's what we had to do."

In the new programme, Mr Palmer says of the Duke: "He’s come in for criticism for that but it was not his choice, not his idea. And there’s a moment where they go under the Horseguards Parade arch where it’s quite clear that Prince Philip - and I asked him about this he said, 'Yes, I didn’t think the cameras could see us' - at that point he turns to William and comforts him.

"You’ve just got to watch that moment and realise here is a grandfather who is trying to help his young, very vulnerable grandson struggle through this awful awful moment.

"He knew what it was like to be a member of a dysfunctional family and he did his damnedest to make sure that did not happen to his grandchildren."

Brandreth, the writer and broadcaster, added: "It wasn’t his idea but there was a tradition in the Royal family of walking behind the hearse.

"There was no plan originally for Prince Philip to be part of that. Prince Philip said to Prince William, 'If it would help I can walk alongside you.' So far from being what was reported, it was an act of grandfatherly kindness."

Philip: Prince, Husband, Father will be broadcast on Tuesday, Dec 21 at 9pm on ITV.