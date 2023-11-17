Revealed: All the pro-Palestine protests taking place across UK

More than 100 pro-Palestinian protests are taking place across the UK this weekend.

From Truro in Cornwall to Kirkwall in Orkney, tens of thousands of protesters are expected to attend rallies, vigils and protests demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.

The local demonstrations are replacing the large scale marches in central London that have taken part in recent weeks.

Protests have been organised in cities including Birmingham, Cambridge and Liverpool.

Ben Jamal, the director of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), a lead organiser of the march, said: “This Saturday, ordinary people across the UK will come out again to show the vast majority of them support a ceasefire.

“They will show their solidarity with Palestinians who are suffering unimaginable harm.”

The latest action comes a week after hundreds of thousands of people marched through central London despite calls for a ban.

Eighteen police officers were injured after trouble flared in incidents involving far-Right protesters and pro-Palestine supporters.

