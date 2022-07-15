Revealed: what Putin talked about with the Security Council

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO — FRIDAY, 15 JULY 2022, 18:26

At an operational meeting with permanent members of the Security Council on Friday, Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, proposed discussing the "situation in the regions".

Source: RIA Novosti

Quote from Putin: "You and I work on the most acute, most sensitive issues on a daily basis, but we must not forget about the current situation in the regions of the Russian Federation either. Let's talk about that today."

Details: He added that reports would be presented by Alexander Bortnikov, Director of the Federal Security Service (FSB), and Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Minister of Internal Affairs.

The meeting was held via video link. No other details are currently known.

Background: Earlier, Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s press secretary, announced that Putin had decided to hold an operational meeting with permanent members of Russia’s Security Council on Friday 15 July.