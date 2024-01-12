Revealing our Burn Book secrets
We're in "Mean Girls" musical movie mode today! And, Heather and David are revealing their Burn Book secrets.
What you need to know about how to watch the Dolphins at Chiefs game this weekend.
The stories you need to start your day: U.S. strikes in Yemen, the new ‘Mean Girls’ movie and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter
Here's our first look at the 2025 Dodge Charger Daytona coupe in pre-production form.
Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander is still operating on orbit, with the company saying there is “growing optimism” that the spacecraft could survive in space longer than the current estimate. The Pittsburgh-based startup has been releasing a series of updates to social media platform X since the spacecraft’s launch in the early hours of Monday morning. Ultimately, those issues revealed a dire fuel leak in the spacecraft’s propellant system.
This week, we found deals on the Apple Watch Series 9, a number of Fitbits, the new Google Pixel phones and more.
Get a dentist-level cleaning from the comfort of your home.
The employee reductions planned by Citigroup would likely leave it with the smallest workforce among the big four banks in the US
Tesla shares slipped for a second straight day as the automaker announced price cuts in China, and is also idling production at Giga Berlin due to Red Sea-related supplier disruption.
In an interview at CES in Las Vegas, CEO Cristiano Amon expressed confidence about Qualcomm’s business in China, its largest market by revenue.
In these exclusive Autoblog spy photos, the electric Audi A4 E-tron and next-generation A5 Sportback were caught testing in California.
Following a cryptic tease during CES 2024, Ayaneo has revealed its Next Lite gaming handheld and it's a confusing product, to say the least.
Whether it's Emily Blunt and John Krasinski or Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift, celebrity conversations are fascinating to fans.
CES 2024 is here! The TechCrunch team is in Las Vegas this week to take in all of the action and decipher what it means to you. Kicking off the first day were some bigger announcements from companies, including Nvidia, LG, Sony and Samsung.
The Cubs finally made a move this offseason, adding the left-hander who led Team Japan to WBC victory.
It’s just the latest trend to go from earnest to absurd over time.
We rounded up the weirdest stuff we saw at CES 2024 this year.
The LG Bon Voyage is concept camping trailer that packs in many of LG’s CES “greatest hits,” retooled and restyled for near-future camping that’s both incredibly comfortable and… unlikely.
Stocks fell into negative territory after the latest inflation report showed price increases aren't falling as quickly as expected.
Google has announced that it will eliminate 17 features from its Assistant product, following news that it had laid off "hundreds" of employees from the division.
The integration of generative AI in smartphones is expected to spur “a new upgrade cycle” in 2024 after years of sluggish sales, according to Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon.