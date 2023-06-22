Revealing police brutality, discrimination, secret raises: NJ OPRA made these stories possible

Four bills introduced in the state Assembly that would make significant changes to New Jersey’s Open Public Records Act has alarmed transparency advocates and could have a profound impact on the ability of journalists and lawyers to hold local and state government officials accountable.

The bills are sponsored by Assemblyman Joe Danielsen, D-Somerset.

New Jersey's Open Public Records Act, or OPRA, currently allows the public and news organizations to request government documents, contracts, emails and other data to help the public keep tabs on what their state and local elected officials and governments are doing. The law also provides an important tool to keep corporations accountable, such as providing information about how they pollute New Jersey's air, soil, groundwater and rivers.

What's in the bills: Proposed changes to state open records law

Here are just a few examples of the recent investigative and watchdog journalism that APP.com has produced with documents and data obtained through New Jersey's Open Public Records Act.

Lanece Ferguson, who was priced out of her affordable rental in Asbury Park in 2019 because city officials failed to properly monitor mandatory rental caps for private rental properties that took part in a city affordable housing rehabilitation program, talks about her experience outside of her current apartment in Asbury Park, NJ Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

Reporter Kayla Canne used OPRA to acquire program spending records and applications that helped her reveal widespread mismanagement of an Asbury Park housing program.

Monmouth County commissioners secretly gave themselves raises in December 2019, with the first pay bumps hitting their take-home checks the following month, according to payroll records the Asbury Park Press obtained in a public records request.

American and POW-MIA flags fly outside Matawan police headquarters on March 14, 2019.

Matawan Borough and its insurer have paid more than $2 million over the last two decades to settle discrimination suits against the police department. That includes $315,000 to an officer who now claims she has been retaliated against because of her suit.

An Asbury Park Press series on police brutality showed that more than 200 New Jersey residents were the victims of out-of-control rogue cops, many of whom kept their jobs and were even promoted. By using OPRA, APP.com reporters discovered that tens of millions of tax dollars were paid out to keep the abuses quiet.

A Jay's Bus Company bus is readied to be towed from Forest Avenue, just south of 11th Street, in Lakewood Tuesday morning, September 14, 2021, where it was involved in a collision with at least three other cars. The bus was traveling south on Forest picking up girls attending the Bais Yaakov high school.

An investigation into private school bus contractors by the Asbury Park Press revealed loopholes in incorporation, inspection and public contract laws that allowed dangerous bus drivers to stay on the road, school boards to award million-dollar contracts to questionable private companies, and toothless enforcement by state regulators that let such companies stay in business after serious, even deadly, safety incidents.

Investors have been pouring into the Shore and buying homes in a trend that is causing waves in the local housing market. Cindy Thompson and other tenants at a Seaside Park apartment building are being evicted after investors bought their building with plans to turn it into an AirBnb.Seaside Park, NJThursday, May 19, 2022

An analysis of millions of property records showed that Limited Liability Corporations are pervasive in New Jersey and forcing would-be home buyers out of the market. Property tax listings that include the property owner are only available via OPRA.

When examining court records and town budgets over a five-year period, the Press investigation found towns that exploited their power to pass new rules or increase fines on old ones. And just like the singular judge-jury-and-jailer of the old Western days, a town would first enforce higher fines through its police force, then send the defendant to its local court — which is headed by a judge appointed by the town leaders who started the revenue quest in the first place.

When the superintendent of Central Regional Public Schools resigned in disgrace this year, an OPRA request revealed he was still being paid by the district.

Parents gathered outside of Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township on Feb. 15, 2023, to protest bullying and safety issues.

Police records show increase in violence, threats at Central Regional High School

Police records, obtained through OPRA, also revealed an increase in violent behavior, bullying and threats at Central Regional High School.

Lakewood School Board attorney makes more money (more than $1 million per year) than any other school board attorney in New Jersey while serving a district that is constantly pleading poverty. The attorney’s salary was revealed from OPRA requests.

August 14, 2021 Saw Mill Log Flume ride at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson

Are Six Flags rides safe? After malfunctions, we talked to experts and pulled records

After a series of malfunctions, OPRA records helped reporters Mike Davis and Alex Gecan reveal how safe rides at Six Flags Great Adventure were in 2021.

A public records request revealed that Stafford Schools Superintendent George Chidiac had settled a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against him.

