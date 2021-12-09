Revel Lounge loses license after repeated shootings and security concerns

Revel Lounge, the site of a triple shooting in October, has lost its license.

On Thursday, the Providence Board of Licenses made its final call on the O'Connell Street club's fate, citing security concerns and a history of violence at the location.

After reviewing videos and photos of the Oct. 17 shooting and hearing police testimony, the board described a commotion on the dance floor, then a delay before patrons "suddenly and chaotically attempted to leave the establishment, including ducking and covering, jumping over bars and hiding."

One victim was shot in the shoulder on the lower level of the club, another was shot on the dance floor, and another was found shot outside.

The board said the club was in "disarray," with "tables flipped over and blood visible in multiple areas, including the main area, downstairs and the stairway area."

Before the gunfire erupted, a conflict is believed to have occurred.

According to the board, Revel provided a photo of a metal detector at its main entrance, but a police officer who was on the scene recalled seeing club goers enter and exit a side door. Furthermore, the venue did not provide testimony or evidence of its security plan.

The board reported that the club's manager, Johanna Arias, was told by a detective that Revel's security contractor, Nightlife Security, had been "related to a series of other problematic incidents." However, Revel continued using the company anyway.

The club's past also played a role in the revocation of its license. In late August, a 24-year-old man was fatally shot outside the lounge in what is believed to have been a targeted attack.

After the latest shooting, police pressed for the club's closure, Cmdr. Thomas A. Verdi citing "too many instances of violence associated with Revel."

