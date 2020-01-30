Revel IT Partners With Diversity-Focused Firm Level D&I Solutions Launching in Columbus, OH

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Revel IT announced a new partnership with Level D&I Solutions. This partnership will ensure recruiting practices allot fair access and opportunities for diverse candidates.

"The whole intent in supporting Level is that we have a community of people who are capable but have been overlooked or have difficulty accessing opportunities. Companies want to engage this talent but are having trouble connecting to a broad diverse audience. Level is bridging that gap," says Randy Dean, President at Revel IT.

"During my time as Network Director for WITI (Women in Technology International), I was consistently approached by companies wanting to diversify their staff. I ran a network of more than 1,000 central-Ohio women in tech but regularly heard, 'We want to hire women, but they just aren't out there.' Level exists to connect the dots for those companies looking for diverse talent and to provide clear paths to career advancement for underrepresented groups in business," says Kristine Snow, CEO at Level D&I Solutions. Chelsea Akers, COO at Level, added, "Level D&I is changing the narrative around what diversity means and why companies should embrace it. We promote diversity of thought, which goes far beyond the traditional definition of diversity as 'women and people of color,' and the benefit to ingraining D&I into a company culture is astounding. The bottom line for companies is that maintaining a diverse and equitable workforce improves performance, and Level is creating the road-map."

The benefits of this new partnership include:

Executive and Placement services focused on candidates with a diverse background.

D&I Consulting services that include current state evaluation and a road-map to help firms reach higher levels of success.

Company branding events that provide excellent exposure to and interaction with a diverse candidate population.

About Revel IT: Revel IT's mission is finding and providing talent for our clients and excellent career opportunities for our consultants and candidates. We want to bring joy to the business of IT Staffing & Recruiting. Our goal is to do our jobs in a way that brings delight daily to the clients and people who we work with. Life's too short to grind through every day as a small cog in some huge recruiting machine. We aim to impact people's lives by providing opportunities for real career growth and success.

About Level D&I Solutions: Level D&I Solutions believes that for any company to succeed in today's climate, it is crucial to embrace the differences of their staff and maintain an inclusive environment. We enable our clients to reach their maximum potential by providing a broad range of services and solutions to help organizations obtain and retain diverse talent and improve working conditions for all underrepresented groups in business.

