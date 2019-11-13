New revelation: Sondland said Trump 'cares more' about Biden investigation than Ukraine, Taylor says

WASHINGTON – A new revelation in public testimony from Ambassador Bill Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, was that one of his aides overheard a July 26 phone call between President Donald Trump and the U.S. Ambassador to the E.U. Gordon Sondland in which the president inquired about "the investigations."

Trump was apparently referring to his request to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to open probes into former Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter, who sat on the board of a Ukrainian gas company that was previously under investigation, as well as alleged Ukrainian interference in the 2016 presidential election. U.S. intelligence has found no evidence of Ukrainian meddling in 2016.

Taylor, in testimony before the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday, said his staffer asked Sondland what the president thought about Ukraine after the phone call, which came a day after Trump's conversation with Zelensky that is now the focus of the impeachment inquiry. Sondland said that "President Trump cares more about the investigations of Biden, which Giuliani was pressing for" than the U.S. policies on Ukraine, according to Taylor.

Taylor said he was not privy to the conversation when he first testified to impeachment investigators in closed-door hearings on Oct. 22, which is why he added it to his statement Wednesday.

Taylor delivered an opening statement that largely echoed his closed-door testimony. He said he arrived in Kyiv on July 17 and discovered two diplomatic tracks that provided “a weird combination of encouraging, confusing and ultimately alarming circumstances,” and that the channels of the official State Department and a back-channel guided by Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani quickly began diverging.

The ambassador on Wednesday also shed more light on the Trump administration's decision to freeze $400 million in security aid for Ukraine over the summer, including attempts by senior administration officials to convince Trump to release the military assistance. Taylor said CIA Director Gina Haspel was among senior administration officials who tried to persuade Trump to lift the hold on Ukraine's military aid.

"My understanding was that the Secretaries of Defense and State, the CIA Director, and the National Security Advisor sought a joint meeting with the President to convince him to release the hold, but such a meeting was hard to schedule and the hold lasted well into September," Taylor said.

Also on Wednesday, House Democrats scheduled two more interviews in the impeachment inquiry for Nov. 15 and Nov. 16, according to an official working on the inquiry, indicating that impeachment investigators have not yet concluded closed-door interviews with witnesses.

David Holmes, counselor for political affairs at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, is scheduled for Nov. 15. It is unclear if he is the staffer Taylor referred to in his testimony. Mark Sandy, an official in the Office of Management and Budget who failed to show up for a closed-door deposition last week, is scheduled for Nov. 16.

