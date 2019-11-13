New revelations, steady witnesses, Trump tweets: takeaways from the first public hearing on impeachment

WASHINGTON –

Two American diplomats shared key details of President Donald Trump's pressure campaign on Ukraine during the first day of public testimony in the impeachment inquiry and stuck to their story that Trump used his office to go after a political rival.

Democrats used Wednesday's open hearing to bolster their case for Trump's impeachment while Republicans tried to scuttle the process by dismissing Democrats' claims Trump engaged in a "quid pro quo" with Ukraine.

Over nearly six hours, House Intelligence Committee members peppered Ambassador Bill Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, and George Kent, deputy assistant secretary at the State Department, with questions about Trump's motivations in Ukraine.

Taylor testified a Trump official said the president "cares more" about investigating former Vice President Joe Biden, a 2020 presidential candidate, and his son Hunter than he did Ukraine policy. And Kent suggested a Ukraine company at the center of the controversy should be investigated. But mostly, the two withstood fiery questioning from both sides, often expanding on what they'd offered in closed-door testimony.

Trump, meanwhile, claimed not to pay any mind, although he continually tweeted throughout the hearing.

The inquiry is based on a July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky where Trump discussed military assistance for Ukraine in exchange for a "favor" to investigate his political rivals.

Here are key takeaways from Wednesday's hearing:

State Department Ukraine-Russia expert George Kent, left, and William B. Taylor, Jr., the top American diplomat in Ukraine are sworn in ahead of testifying before the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence as the first witnesses in public congressional hearings in the impeachment inquiry into allegations President Donald Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate his political rivals on Nov. 13, 2019. More

The new revelation

Taylor told the committee about a phone call between Trump and Gordon Sondland, the U.S. Ambassador to the European Union, in which the president seemed to indicate he was more interested in having the Bidens investigated than he was in overall U.S. policy toward Ukraine.

The details of the July 26 call, relayed to Taylor by an aide who overheard it, was a new revelation that had not come out of the closed-door hearings held in previous weeks.

In the conversation, Trump asked Sondland about "the investigations," Taylor told the panel Wednesday.

The president was apparently referring to his request to Zelensky to open probes into Joe Biden's son Hunter, who sat on the board of a Ukrainian gas company that was previously under investigation, as well as alleged Ukrainian interference in the 2016 presidential election. U.S. intelligence has found no evidence of Ukrainian meddling in 2016.

Taylor told lawmakers his staffer asked Sondland what the president thought about Ukraine after the phone call, which came a day after Trump's conversation with Zelensky that sparked the impeachment inquiry.

Sondland said that "President Trump cares more about the investigations of Biden, which Giuliani was pressing for" than the U.S. policies on Ukraine, according to Taylor.

Trump told reporters the phone call never happened.

Nov 13, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Daniel Goldman (L), attorney and director of investigations with the House Intelligence Committee, and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (C) (D-CA) confer before William B. Taylor, Jr., the top American diplomat in Ukraine along with State Department Ukraine-Russia expert George Kent testify before the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence as the first witnesses in public congressional hearings in the impeachment inquiry into allegations President Donald Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate his political rivals. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY ORIG FILE ID: 20191113_cjm_usa_006.JPG More

The witnesses held up despite the GOP grilling