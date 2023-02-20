Revelers enjoy Carnival street parades across Germany

3
·1 min read

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of revelers took to the streets across Germany Monday to celebrate Carnival dressed up in colorful costumes, amid an abundance of candy, flowers and alcohol.

Popular street parades in traditional Carnival strongholds such as Duesseldorf, Cologne and Mainz in the Rhineland drew huge crowds of locals and tourists alike. Schools remained closed in many regions in the west so children could join the parades.

Many of the processions showcased floats that addressed global political topics with biting sarcasm.

In Duesseldorf, one float titled “Free Iran” was themed with a small cleric struggling to free himself from the black, free-flowing long hair of a gigantic woman’s head.

Another float depicted an oversized, naked Russian President Vladimir Putin taking a “blood bath” in a tub painted in the yellow and blue colors of Ukraine.

In Cologne’s Shrove Monday procession, a float showed Putin in vampire attire kissing the devil and putting the world through a meat grinder, the German news agency dpa reported.

Thousands lined the streets as the parades slowly made their ways through the cities. Onlookers cheered as traditional bands played familiar tunes, dancers in glitzy costumes marched along, and Carnival princes and princesses on top of the floats threw down candy and flowers.

In the eastern German city of Halle, a street parade was canceled early after a woman was injured in an accident, dpa reported.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia will not act as usual, it switches tactics Ukraine's Air Force

    The Air Force of Ukraine has explained the danger of waiting for standard actions from Russia because Russians are changing tactics; the service branch of the Armed Forces once again urges citizens not to ignore air-raid sirens.

  • King Charles visits Ukrainian troops being trained by British forces

    The King has visited Ukrainian military recruits undergoing training in Wiltshire.

  • Philippines, U.S. discuss joint coast guard patrols in South China Sea

    The Philippines and the United States are discussing conducting joint coast guard patrols, including in the South China Sea, a Manila official said on Monday. With overlapping sovereign claims in the strategic waterway, the Philippines has ramped up rhetoric against what it describes as China's "aggressive activities" in the South China Sea, which has also become a flashpoint for Chinese and U.S. tensions around naval operation. Jay Tarriela, the Philippine Coast Guard's (PCG) spokesperson on South China Sea issues, told CNN Philippines that talks with the United States have advanced beyond the infancy stage and the likelihood of carrying out joint patrols is high.

  • Ukraine's Foreign Minister cancels visit to Brussels amid rumours of top officials coming to Kyiv

    Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's Foreign Minister, did not go to the announced meeting with European foreign ministers in Brussels, which was to take place before the EU Council meeting. Source: Kuleba on Twitter; European Pravda Quote from Kuleba: "I thank Estonia for proposing a joint direct procurement of arms and ammunition, which could start with the EU members providing 1 million 155 mm rounds to Ukraine.

  • Putin ally and Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov praises Wagner Group, says he'll create his own mercenary unit

    Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Chechnya and a key ally of Putin, praised the mercenary Wagner Group on Sunday and said he wants to start his own private military force.

  • Kremlin: Russia's relations with Moldova are very tense

    Moldova's parliament last week approved a new pro-Western government after the previous administration resigned en masse following months of political and economic scandals. The new government, led by Prime Minister Dorin Recean, has vowed to pursue a pro-European path and also called for the demilitarisation of the Transdniestria region - a Moscow-backed separatist region which borders Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Russia was acting "responsibly" with regard to peackeeping forces it has stationed in the breakaway region and warned Moldova against inflaming the situation further.

  • U.S. alerted Russia to Biden's secret Ukraine visit ahead of time

    "We did notify the Russians that President Biden would be traveling to Kyiv," national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.

  • Russia tries to undermine Bidens visit to Europe with nuclear blackmail

    Russia is trying to use nuclear blackmail to prevent US President Joe Biden's visit to Europe, scheduled for February 20-22, as well as to weaken international support for Ukraine. Source: Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine Details: Defence Intelligence reports that large-scale exercises of strategic nuclear forces are starting in Russia.

  • Nations: No clarity on neutrality, no Olympics for Russia

    The governments of more than 30 nations released a letter Monday calling on the IOC to clarify the definition of “neutrality” as it seeks a way to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes back into international sports and, ultimately, next year's Paris Olympics. “As long as these fundamental issues and the substantial lack of clarity and concrete detail on a workable ‘neutrality’ model are not addressed, we do not agree that Russian and Belarusian athletes should be allowed back into competition,” read the letter, which was obtained by The Associated Press in advance of its wider release. Among those signing the letter were officials from the United States, Britain, France, Canada and Germany.

  • 'A million to one miracle': Ukraine church describes brush with death after Russian attack

    As the anniversary looms of Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, parishioners at the Church of the Intercession in Ploska are thanking the Almighty not for one miracle but two.

  • Macron’s Popularity Reaches Three-Year Low in Ifop Poll

    (Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron’s popularity fell to its lowest level in three years, as opposition to his plan to reform the nation’s pension system remains steady.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyAdani Credit Facilities Send a Chill Through ESG MarketsBiden Visits Kyiv in Surprise Wartime Trip as Air Sirens BlastOnly 32% of French people say they’re happy with the presi

  • Over 600 Russian conscripts brought to Zaporizhzhia NPP

    Russian invaders and Rosatom [Russian state nuclear corporation - ed.] continue turning the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) into a military base - there are more than 600 Russian conscripts in a shelter of the plant.

  • Research on teen social media use has a racial bias – studies of white kids are widely taken to be universal

    White teens and teens of color do not have identical online experiences. JGI/Jamie Grill/Tetra images via Getty ImagesMost research on teen social media use has been conducted on white teens and college students. As a result, it is unclear to what extent overlooked populations such as racial and ethnic minorities, sexual and gender minorities and other vulnerable adolescent populations may be using social media in different ways. You may have read about research on teen social media use in newsp

  • Home Depot's Presidents' Day 2003 sale has up to 50% off LG, Hamilton Beach, GE, more

    A cute carry-on suitcase for $47, a top-rated washing machine for $798 (from $1,149), a Hamilton Beach bread maker for 45% off and tons more goodies.

  • EU imposes sixth set of sanctions on Myanmar officials, firms over coup

    The new sanctions target nine persons and seven entities and include the energy minister, prominent businessmen, high-ranking officers and departments of the defence ministry and private companies supplying fuel, arms and funds to the military. In total, EU sanctions now apply to 93 individuals and 18 entities in the Southeast Asian country. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the coup with a resistance movement fighting the military on multiple fronts after a bloody crackdown on opponents that saw Western sanctions reimposed.

  • Are Small Modular Reactors The Future Of Nuclear Power?

    As the world warms back up to nuclear power, small modular reactors are emerging as a promising solution to growing green energy needs

  • Iran 'takes major step towards acquiring a nuclear weapon'

    Iran has taken a major step towards acquiring a nuclear weapon, it emerged on Sunday, as diplomats revealed that it has enriched uranium to levels just short of the threshold for a bomb.

  • Putin's Ukraine gamble seen as biggest threat to his rule

    Vladimir Putin says he learned from his boyhood brawls in his native St. Petersburg: “If you want to win a fight, you have to carry it through to the end, as if it were the most decisive battle of your life.” Despite armed interventions in Chechnya, Syria and Georgia, Putin overestimated his military and underestimated Ukrainian resistance and Western support.

  • 'People's court' tries Vladimir Putin for war in Ukraine

    A “people's court” put Russian President Vladimir Putin on trial Monday for the crime of aggression over his invasion of Ukraine, in a symbolic move to close an “accountability gap” in the absence of an international tribunal with jurisdiction. The court has no legal powers but prosecutors said they will present evidence that Putin committed the crime of aggression by ordering the invasion nearly a year ago, unleashing a devastating war that has killed thousands and left towns and cities in ruins. While the International Criminal Court has opened an investigation into crimes committed in Ukraine, it does not have jurisdiction to prosecute Russia’s leaders for aggression.

  • U.S. Presidents in Their Own Words Concerning American Indians

    American Indians have a different worldview than do non-Indians of the federal government including American presidents. This is evidenced by the large percentage of American Indians who serve in the United States military. This is true of even how the men who have been president of the United States are viewed by Native people.