Reveling in the reveals: BRZ, Civic, Wrangler, QX55

Greg Migliore
·5 min read


 See Full Image Gallery >>

It’s almost like there should have been an auto show this week. If you’re an enthusiast, you know the week before Thanksgiving is when the Los Angeles Auto Show kicks off. This year, there’s no LA show, at least until next May. But Subaru, Honda, Jeep and Infiniti rolled out significant new products this week, making us almost nostalgic for auto shows. Serendipity, or more likely previously allocated marketing budgets, gave us a familiar feel of new products, even though we couldn’t feel or touch them under the bright lights of the Los Angeles Convention Center. Let’s break them down:

2022 Subaru BRZ

Subaru stuck to basic formula here: The 2022 BRZ remains a rear-wheel drive sports coupe that’s supremely lightweight, adequately powered and attractive. Subaru debuts its new boxer four-cylinder in the BRZ. It’s rated at 223 hp and you need to rev all the way to 7,000 rpm to achieve that output. I'd prefer a bit more than the 184 lb-ft of torque the powerplant offers (reasonably low in the band at 3,700 rpm), for some more off-the-line grunt. Say 200 lb-ft, though it’s almost a cliche to argue the BRZ is underpowered. 

The outgoing BRZ is one of the purist cars I’ve driven, so rather than harp on the power, which will ultimately be fine, give Subaru props for focusing on chassis improvements to improve rigidity by 60 percent and aid turn-in. Admirably, the curb weight is less than 2,900 pounds, and the manual in Premium trim checks in at the lowest, just 2,815 pounds. 

Aesthetically, I like it. It’s busier than before, and there’s a lot more going on with the front fascia, wheel arches and fenders. There’s a bit of a Porsche vibe up front, which is good, and a bit of a Honda Civic vibe in back (think 2010) that’s not. 

It’s impressive that Subaru resisted the urge to gratuitously power up the BRZ and remained focused on the essence of its goodness and appeal to enthusiasts.

2021 Jeep Wrangler 392

What effect will the 2021 Ford Bronco have on the Jeep Wrangler? One school of thought is that it will actually make the Jeep better, and the 2021 Wrangler 392 is proof positive that will be the case. With the Bronco attracting spectacular levels of attention, Jeep could not sit idly by and remain focused on incremental changes. It needed to make a splash. The previously announced plug-in electric Wrangler 4xe is one strategy, but after Bronco simply obliterated the automotive news and marketing cycle this summer, Jeep needed to respond. 

A great way: stuff the naturally aspirated 6.4-liter Hemi V8 under the Wrangler’s hood. While it’s unclear if the Bronco can even accommodate eight-cylinders, Jeep answered enthusiasts' prayers with a monster V8 that we’ve been clamoring for for years in a Wrangler.

It’s an interesting move on a number of levels. It’s not just a powerplay. You don’t need Hellcat power off-road, and even in Baja conditions at some point all of those ponies become just a number. 

No, in this case, Jeep is taking the Wrangler closer to Mercedes G Class territory. It will be the most expensive Wrangler, and now it will have a 472-hp engine that is legitimately worth considering in a vehicle that is a luxury good of sorts. Even if this Jeep gets pricey, its 472-hp V8 will outgun the Mercedes’ 416-hp biturbo V8, and the Jeep will certainly undercut the G550’s $139,000 sticker.

With the Land Rover Defender also joining the fray, the field is now crowded. Off-road SUVs are status symbols, and Rubicon climbers are common in the driveways of tony suburban enclaves. Ironically, dropping one of its hooligan hot rod engines in the Wrangler could also make it more attractive to the wine and cheese crowd.

2022 Honda Civic

2022 Honda Civic Prototype
2022 Honda Civic Prototype

From a business perspective, the 2022 Civic is the most important vehicle on this list. It’s critical for Honda to get it right. We’ve seen them do it with the most recent generation, which we consider to be among the best in-class. But, when Honda has stumbled, like the 2012 edition, look out. 

At first glance the 2022 Civic appears to be a conservative style play. It’s a bit like the Accord, though there’s also strains that could come from the generic design chorus that Chevy, Kia and everyone but Mazda, really, uses in the compact segment. The interior, which is quite minimalist, almost to the point of feeling Scandinavian, looks good in the sketch released, though ultimately it all boils down to the materials and interfaces. We know the Civic will come in sedan, hatch, Si and Type R trims. This reveal is a little more of a wait-and-see than the other debuts.

2022 Infiniti QX55

2022 Infiniti QX55
2022 Infiniti QX55


Infiniti is comparing the QX55 to the stylish and sporty rear-wheel-drive FXs from earlier in the decade. That’s a lofty comparison. Those were among the best driving and attractive crossovers you could buy. They were ahead of their time, as Infiniti successfully used crossovers to conquer new buyers and elevate its brand image. It feels like Infiniti was in a better place 10 years ago, in some ways. The QX55 certainly looks the part. It’s all-wheel-drive-based, so the spiritual successor notion to the FX is more of an idea than reality. But, the “coupe styling” is legit and this is attractive and distinctive. The big wheels and chopped roofline are cool and the variable compression turbo four with 268 hp is a solid engine. Can it live up to the FX?  

Latest Stories

  • Anti-Trump Republican Gov. Larry Hogan appeals to 'exhausted majority' as he teases presidential bid

    Larry Hogan, the Republican governor of Maryland, has a simple message: There is another way. Arguing before the Ronald Reagan Institute that this is a nation of “civility and pragmatism,” he observed that “most of us are sick and tired of all the drama.”

  • Joe Biden announces who will be in his White House team

    The first round of senior staff appointments reflects a mix of longtime loyalist and Democratic operatives, as well as an absence of high-profile progressives far-left faction of the party.

  • Trump fired his top election security official, but the agency's debunking website lives on for now

    On Wednesday morning, national security officials were still trying to determine whether President Trump’s decision to oust Chris Krebs would impact the ongoing work of his former agency.

  • Rights group condemns Iraq for execution of IS-linked men

    A prominent rights group condemned Iraq on Tuesday for the mass execution of 21 people, some with suspected links to the Islamic State group, who had been convicted on terrorism charges. The prisoners were hanged Monday in Nasiriyah Central Prison in southern Iraq, according to a semi-official provincial news site. There was no official confirmation of the executions by the Iraqi government and the judiciary has not issued a statement.

  • Delaware Teens Lured a Classmate Into the Woods—Then Murdered Her With a Baseball Bat: Prosecutors

    A Delaware teenager has been charged with murder after allegedly luring her classmate into the woods and beating her to death alongside the girl’s ex-boyfriend, prosecutors said.Annika Stalczynski, 17, was arrested on Monday after a New Castle County grand jury indicted her on several charges—including first-degree murder, possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, and conspiracy—for Madison Sparrow’s Oct. 2 slaying, according to the Delaware Attorney General’s office. Prosecutors allege Stalczynski, along with Sparrow’s ex-boyfriend, 19-year-old Noah Sharp, conspired to lure the teenager to the woods behind Maclary Elementary School, before they ambushed and fatally beat her with a metal baseball bat.The grand jury also indicted Sharp, who was arrested a few days after Sparrow’s death, on the same charges. The teenagers are in custody on $1 million bail.Utah Man Dies in Car Crash After Confessing He Killed His Wife: Authorities“Every murder is an outrage, but the murder of a child strikes at everything we hold dear,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a statement. “Madison was stolen from her family and friends with her life and her dreams still ahead of her. A life has been taken and a cruel trauma has been inflicted on hundreds of people who knew and loved this kind, gentle young woman.”“My heart aches for Madi’s parents, the Sparrow family, and the entire Newark Charter community. We can never replace what these people have lost, but we can—and will—hold her killers accountable,” she added.According to court documents, prosecutors allege Sparrow, a junior at Newark Charter School, was reported missing by her mother at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 after she did not return from a trip to the store with a girlfriend.Another Fort Hood Soldier Has Been Arrested for Murder: AuthoritiesThe following day, police issued a Gold Alert for Sparrow—a notification that’s typically sent out when a senior citizen, suicidal person, or a person with a disability has gone missing. Investigators also spoke to friends and family, who revealed the 17-year-old had gone “to an area in Newark where her ex-boyfriend Noah, was located.”When authorities went to the “wooded area,” which was located behind Maclary Elementary School, they found an aluminum baseball bat, droplets of blood, and Sparrow’s clothing, according to court documents.Prosecutors state Sharp used the bat to fatally beat Sparrow to death—and that Stalczynski had planned the murder with the 19-year-old. An autopsy report confirmed Sparrow died of blunt force trauma to the head.It is not immediately clear why Stalczynski assisted Sharp in the grisly crime. But according to State Prosecutor A.J. Roop, Stalczynski and Sparrow were classmates at the Newark high school and had "known each other for some time."“I believe that they had a relationship going back over a number of years,” Roop said, according to Delaware Online. “I won't get into much more than that, or what the status was recently, but they were acquaintances, and they did know each other.”When investigators questioned Sharp on Oct. 5, following his arrest, the 19-year-old admitted he murdered his ex-girlfriend—confirming he used the bat to commit the crime, court documents state. Sharp added that after killing Sparrow, he moved her body to another “wooded area” about 20 minutes away from the elementary school off Route 896. Hours later, authorities found her body.Grand Jury Declines to Charge Officer Who Killed 21-Year-Old Dreasjon ReedSparrow’s death was met with an outcry of support online, where hundreds sent their condolences and shared stories about the 17-year-old and her family. Two vigils were also held in her honor—one in New Jersey and one at her high school—where hundreds of people met to honor the teenager described by her grandfather as “wise beyond her years.”“To think such a bright light is extinguished at such a young age senselessly,” Sparrow's grandfather, Tom Mason, said at one vigil last month. “This was not an illness. This was not even a car accident. It was an act of violence. It’s inconceivable.”Although prosecutors do not state in court documents why Sharp wanted to kill his ex-girlfriend, they do reveal the 19-year-old admitted the crime was premeditated and that he and Stalczynski murdered Sparrow “in the afternoon/evening hours” the day the teenager went missing.On Tuesday, Jennings stressed his office cannot reveal any possible motives or additional details about the grisly crime because prosecutors are “ethically restrained, for good reason.”“We want to make sure that fair trial rights are preserved, and quite frankly, we cannot imagine how painful this is for Madison's family and friends,” Jennings said. “We don't want them to suffer anymore.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Malaysia's Najib seeks to depose Goldman Sachs, ex-banker in 1MDB defence

    Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak asked a U.S. court on Tuesday for permission to seek documents and testimony from investment bank Goldman Sachs to help in his defence against criminal charges in Malaysia over the 1MDB financial scandal. Najib, who is on bail after being sentenced to 12 years in jail in July on charges of corruption and money laundering, is expected to appeal the conviction in February and faces four more trials related to the scandal. The U.S. Justice Department has said about $4.5 billion was misappropriated from state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), which Najib co-founded in 2009, including some funds Goldman had helped raise for the firm.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Austin, Texas

    From a vintage trailer to a lush 1950s bungalow, AD has you covered &nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Biden says GSA refusal to share information on coronavirus could hurt his administration’s effort to fight it

    While speaking virtually to frontline workers on Wednesday, President-elect Joe Biden said that the Government Services Administration's lack of cooperation around the presidential transition could put his team's effort to fight the pandemic behind by “weeks or months.”

  • Biden says the Trump White House won't give him COVID stockpile information. Here it is.

    President-elect Joe Biden blasted the Trump administration Wednesday for refusing to share information needed to help his incoming team battle the coronavirus pandemic, including information on supplies in the national stockpile.

  • Indian police say 4 suspected rebels killed in Kashmir

    Four suspected militants were killed and two Indian police officers were wounded Thursday in a gunfight in Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said. Police Inspector-General Mukesh Singh told reporters that the shooting erupted on the outskirts of the city of Jammu and lasted three hours. Police said suspected rebels in a truck fired at a checkpoint on the main highway linking Jammu and Srinagar.

  • Cuomo warns law enforcement they have to implement his Thanksgiving Covid restrictions

    Sheriffs told residents not to worry about police checking on them

  • Iraq-Saudi Arabia border crossing opens for trade, first time since 1990

    AL-NUKHAIB, Iraq (Reuters) - Iraq and Saudi Arabia opened the Arar border crossing for trade for the first time in three decades, the Iraqi border ports commission said on Wednesday. Arar has been closed since 1990 after the two countries cut ties following Saddam Hussein's invasion of Kuwait. Iraqi and Saudi officials including the Saudi ambassador to Iraq toured the site on Wednesday.

  • Trump appoints speechwriter fired for attending conference with white nationalists to commission that preserves Holocaust memorials

    Darren Beattie, a former speechwriter fired from the White House in 2018 for attending a conference at which white supremacists were also present, has been appointed to a commission tasked with preserving Holocaust-related sites across Europe.

  • US drops case against ex-Mexican general after pressure

    The United States on Wednesday dropped a high-profile drug trafficking and money laundering case against a former Mexican defense secretary, an extraordinary reversal that followed an intense pressure campaign from Mexico. The full scope of Mexico’s pressure was not clear and officials were vague about what led them to drop charges in a case they celebrated as a major breakthrough just last month, when federal agents nabbed retired Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos in Los Angeles. Two officials, one Mexican and one American, said Mexico's tactics involved threatening to expel the Drug Enforcement Administration's regional director and agents unless the U.S. dropped the case.

  • Even with a green card, an immigrant could be denied U.S. citizenship for these reasons

    Less than a week after the announcement of a revised U.S. naturalization test that critics said is harder to pass, the Trump administration updated on Wednesday a policy that could make immigrants who already have lawful permanent resident (LPR) status ineligible for citizenship.

  • France becomes first European country to top 2 million COVID-19 cases: Reuters tally

    France is fourth in the number of infections reported, with 2,036,755, behind the United States, India and Brazil. Europe has reported nearly 14.5 million COVID-19 cases so far, making it the worst-affected region in the world and accounting for more than 26% of all infections so far, according to the tally.

  • 'Compromised position': Dr. Anthony Fauci on why he thinks he hasn't heard from Joe Biden's team

    Dr. Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, hasn't spoken to Biden as the U.S. battles a significant spike in the coronavirus pandemic.

  • South Carolina schedules execution but doesn't have drugs

    The state of South Carolina has scheduled what could be its first execution in nearly a decade, but corrections officials say they don't have any lethal injection drugs to carry it out. The State Supreme Court set a Dec. 4 execution date for Richard Bernard Moore, a 55-year-old man who has spent 19 years on death row after he was convicted of killing a convenience store clerk in Spartanburg. The condemned man’s attorneys are seeking to stay the execution, citing the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic to those involved in the execution and its witnesses.

  • Fox News panel erupts at a liberal guest for saying it's 'not time to joke' about COVID-19 as US deaths near 250,000

    After mocking new COVID-19 restrictions and trading memes with the panel, Fox News' Pete Hegseth said, "People ignore them, as they should."

  • Republican Senator Loeffler to debate Democratic challenger Warnock in Georgia December 6

    U.S. Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler has agreed to debate Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock in December, her spokesman said Tuesday, setting up a face-off in one of a pair of runoff races that will decide control of the Senate. Warnock had challenged Loeffler to meet him in three televised debates ahead of the Jan. 5 runoff election. Both of Georgia's Senate seats are in play in the January runoff, which was triggered by state law after no candidate reached 50% in the first round of voting Nov. 3.