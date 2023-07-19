Marjorie Taylor Greene Inflicts Hunter Biden Nudes on Congress

Fox News

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) briefly sent Wednesday’s House Oversight hearing into chaos when she displayed nude photos of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter engaging in sexual activities, prompting committee Democrats to deem her latest attention-grabbing stunt inappropriate.

Wednesday’s hearing was centered on the testimony of two IRS whistleblowers who allege that the criminal probe into Hunter Biden, which resulted in a plea deal on tax charges, was mishandled by the Justice Department, who they claim gave preferential treatment to the younger Biden.

For the first few hours, the hearing largely went as expected. Republicans touted the whistleblowers’ testimony as extremely credible while using it as a launching point for further speculation about the “Biden crime family” and allegations of foreign bribery schemes. Democrats, meanwhile, labeled the entire investigation into the Bidens as an “exercise in futility and embarrassment,” noting that House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) has yet to provide any evidence of the president’s wrongdoing.

It wasn’t until Greene got her chance to ask questions, however, that the hearing really turned into a circus of the absurd.

Armed with a series of posterboards emblazoned with X-rated images from the younger Biden’s infamous laptop, the MAGA congresswoman asked the two witnesses if they believed the president’s son’s involvement with prostitutes violated any federal laws.

Greene: This is evidence of Hunter Biden making pornography pic.twitter.com/TQhWaJ13rR — Acyn (@Acyn) July 19, 2023

“So when Hunter Biden paid for this woman to do this with him, to travel across state lines from California to Washington, D.C., on June 15, this is a violation of the Mann Act. This was prostitution,” she said, holding up censored photos of a nude Hunter Biden.

Joseph Ziegler, an IRS Special Agent with the Criminal Investigation Division, eventually told the Georgia lawmaker that he would need to refer her questions about Hunter Biden allegedly writing off payments to prostitutes to the House Ways and Means Committee. However, she persisted.

Even after Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-MD) pointed out that Greene was nearly two minutes over her time, the congresswoman kept asking Ziegler about a potential IRS investigation into “Hunter Biden making sex tapes” and “online pornography.” She then waved around yet another large nude photo of the presidential scion, prompting gasps from the crowd and an objection from Raskin.

“Should we be displaying this, Mr. Chairman?!” Raskin exclaimed while another Democrat said this was “unbecoming” of the chamber.

Asking for a point of order, Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) complained about Greene publicizing images that “are not actually even allegations much less evidence of anything.” Conceding that it was a “good point,” Comer went on to say that the material had been “on the internet long before I became chairman of this committee” and therefore was already publicized.

Following Greene’s antics, some Democrats took her to task.

“Today’s hearing is like most of the majority’s investigations and hearings: A lot of allegations, zero proof, no receipts—but apparently, some dick pics,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) said later in the hearing.

Lacking a certain amount of decorum in his response, however, Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) tweeted that the photos revealed that “perhaps we should call Hunter Biden the ‘Big Guy,’” referencing an alleged nickname for the president in Hunter’s emails.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment about whether Greene’s behavior was appropriate and if he planned any disciplinary action against her.

