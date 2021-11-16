Revenge porn posted on Reddit leads to charges against Maryland mayor, prosecutors say

Tanasia Kenney
·2 min read

The mayor of a Maryland town is accused of posting sexually explicit photos of an ex-girlfriend on Reddit, state prosecutors said.

Cambridge Mayor Andrew Bradshaw is charged with 50 counts of distributing revenge porn after authorities say he shared intimate photos of a woman with whom he was no longer romantically involved, according to a news release from the Office of the Maryland State Prosecutor.

The 32-year-old mayor uploaded the images using different Reddit accounts he created using variations of the woman’s name and birthday, prosecutors said. Charging documents further allege the posts contained racial slurs and vulgar language that were shared in “Subreddit” forums related to humiliation and degradation.

If convicted, Bradshaw faces a maximum two years in prison and a $5,000 fine — for each count, prosecutors said.

The mayor’s office didn’t immediately return McClatchy News’ request for comment on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

“Using someone’s private images without their consent is a serious breach of trust and invasion of privacy, and the power and breadth of the internet makes such a violation even more egregious,” State Prosecutor Charlton T. Howard said in a statement.

“Our office is committed to protecting victims from those who abuse their positions of power and trust,” Howard added.

The woman, identified as “Victim-1” in charging documents, contacted authorities in May after discovering intimate photos of herself posted on Reddit. She said Bradshaw was the sole recipient of the images, which she sent when the two were in a relationship, the documents state.

The mayor is accused of uploading the photos to the internet without her knowledge or consent.

Revenge porn is prohibited under Maryland state law and is defined as “the nonconsensual distribution of a private visual representation of another which exposes their intimate body parts or displays them engaged in sexual activity, with the intent to harm, harass, intimidate, threaten or coerce the person depicted.”

Ballotpedia.org reports that 46 states and Washington, D.C., have passed laws that ban the sharing or production of nonconsensual pornography as of February 2021.

South Carolina, Mississippi, Massachusetts and Wyoming are the only states without a revenge porn law in place.

In a statement posted to the city’s website, Cambridge officials said they were aware of the charges against Bradshaw.

“The city is currently gathering information and will cooperate fully with the Maryland State Police and the Office of the State Prosecutor,” officials wrote, adding that the city’s operations wouldn’t be affected. “As this is an active legal matter, no further comments will be made at this time.”

Law banning revenge porn doesn’t exist in Mississippi. Lawmakers want to change that

Man made teens send nude photos with ‘Property of Preston’ written on bodies, feds say

‘Prolific sextortionist’ accused of exploiting 150 underage girls in Georgia, feds say

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Steve Bannon Surrenders To Feds After Being Indicted For Contempt Of Congress

    Trump's former chief strategist is expected to make his first court appearance on Monday.

  • Shout out: Humane Society of Harford County

    Shout out: Humane Society of Harford County

  • Pott. County Deputy Garey Knoles now recovering at home after shooting

    Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Deputy Garey Knoles returned home last week after being hospitalized for gunshot wounds he suffered on duty Oct. 29.

  • Cambridge Mayor, Andres Bradshaw, Charged With Distributing Revenge Porn

    He is facing up to two years in prison.

  • Brevard fire medic under investigation for allegedly insensitive remark to shooting victim

    This is the second incident in a month involving alleged racial insensitivity by a Brevard County Fire Rescue first responder.

  • Ping-pong ball bounce could determine vaccine mandate's fate

    The fate of President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers could come down to the bounce of a ping-pong ball. Republican officials in 27 states, employers and several conservative and business organizations filed challenges to the mandate in numerous federal courts shortly after the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration released details of the emergency rule Nov. 4.

  • Prosecutor pleads guilty and resigns as jury deliberates

    As a jury was deliberating over his fate, a Georgia district attorney on Monday pleaded guilty to several charges stemming from improper acts while in office and agreed to resign. Mark Jones had already been suspended as Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit district attorney after the state attorney general’s office obtained the indictment on Sept. 7. It accused him of trying to influence a police officer’s testimony, offering bribes to prosecutors in his office and trying to influence and prevent the testimony of a crime victim.

  • Rittenhouse judge back in spotlight during jury instructions

    The judge in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial, already the subject of scrutiny for various actions in the case, drew attention again on Monday for his handling of jury instructions. Judge Bruce Schroeder, who had been expected to file final instructions on Sunday, took arguments from attorneys until the last minute Monday as he edited the instructions on the bench. The last-minute activity focused on a crucial procedure — developing instructions about how jurors should determine whether Rittenhouse is guilty of each charge against him.

  • Judge Tosses Gun Charge Against Kyle Rittenhouse Before Closing Arguments

    Photo by Mark Hertzberg-Pool/Getty ImagesA misdemeanor gun charge against Kyle Rittenhouse was dismissed just hours before jurors were expected to begin deliberating the fate of the teenager accused of murdering two people and trying to kill a third during a police-violence protest last August.Hours later, prosecutors made a last-ditch attempt to convince jurors he belonged in prison.During closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger tried to convince jurors that Rittenhouse was

  • Four Years On, The Search Continues For A Small-Town Teen Sex-Trafficked In NYC

    It’s been four years since Corinna Slusser left her small Pennsylvania town for the big lights of New York City, only to be sex-trafficked in the weeks leading up to her disappearance. The 19-year-old college student was last spotted on Sept. 20, 2017, as she left the Haven Motel in Queens, a pay-by-the-hour establishment in Rego Park. In the interim between her move to New York and her vanishing two months later, Slusser’s image was circulated on advertisements promoting prostitution. A year la

  • Judge dismisses charges against ex-Notre Dame coach, moves to hold prosecutors in contempt

    Prosecutors could be held in contempt of court following friction with judge in Ryan Ayers proceedings

  • Two Arkansas men admit to trafficking 6-year-old, sexually assaulting her

    Two Arkansas men have confessed to sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl after a hospital found she was suffering from multiple sexually transmitted diseases.

  • Speeding driver turns out to be teen sex-trafficking victim, Michigan cops say

    The girl was reported as missing or a potential runaway nearly two months earlier, according to police.

  • ‘He’s evil’: Victims' family prepares for killer's execution

    If all goes as scheduled, 23-year-old Lindsey Kirk will be at a Mississippi prison this week to watch the execution of the stepfather who terrorized her family, sexually assaulted her when she was a child and killed her mother. David Neal Cox is scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection Wednesday at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. In 2012, he pleaded guilty to capital murder for the May 2010 slaying of his estranged wife, Kim Kirk Cox, as well as multiple other charges including sexual assault on his stepdaughter.

  • Kenosha protesters demand Rittenhouse be found guilty

    Demonstrators protesting outside Kenosha County Courthouse demand guilty verdict in Rittenhouse trial.

  • EXPLAINER: Why did judge drop Rittenhouse gun charge?

    On the surface, it looked like prosecutors' easiest task at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial would be convicting him of a much less significant charge — being a minor in possession of a firearm. Rittenhouse was 17 when he shot three people, killing two, with a semi-automatic rifle on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a protest against police brutality last year. Prosecutors brought multiple charges against him, including first-degree intentional homicide, attempted homicide, reckless endangerment and the firearm possession count.

  • Runaway New Jersey Teen’s Mom Threw Bleach in Her Eyes: Prosecutors

    Essex County Prosecutor’s OfficeA teenage girl who disappeared for nearly a month told investigators she’d run away to escape horrific abuse at the hands of her mother, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.Jashyah Moore, 14, detailed extreme instances of neglect and mistreatment by her mother, Jamie Moore, over a number of years. The complaint describes Moore’s abuse, alleging she stabbed her daughter in the shoulder with a steak knife, “causing a lacer

  • 'Ghost Guns': Firearm Kits Bought Online Fuel Epidemic of Violence

    CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Max Mendoza’s parents awakened just after dawn to a gunshot and ran from their bedroom to find their 12-year-old son propped against the couch, eyes wide in pain, terror and surprise. “It’s the real one,” Max whispered, clutching his chest, seemingly astounded that a weapon resembling a toy could end his life in an instant. But it did. Investigators in this city just south of San Diego are still trying to determine exactly what happened on that Saturday morning in July — if

  • 6 details the Kyle Rittenhouse jury won't consider when they deliberate the teenager's fate

    Several details about Kyle Rittenhouse and the men he shot garnered media attention, but were not deemed appropriate for the jury to consider.

  • ‘Walgreens fed my family’: inside the San Francisco stores closing over ‘retail theft’

    The drugstores are at the center of debate over crime. But closures threaten an affordable staple of many communities A Walgreens in San Francisco’s historic Mission District is scheduled to close on 17 November. Photograph: Boris Zharkov/The Guardian In mid-October Walgreens announced the impending closure of five of its San Francisco stores. “Retail theft” had risen to unsustainable levels despite increased investment in security, the chain said. It was time to give up. In the months before th