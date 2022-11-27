Revenge porn victims to be given the same rights as those who are raped

Revenge porn

Victims of revenge porn and other image abuse online are set to get the same legal rights to anonymity as those who are raped under plans being drawn up by the Government.

Ministers are expected to change the law to grant anonymity to victims of revenge porn, deep fakes and other offences where sexual images are shared online without their consent.

The move, which was recommended by the Law Commission, will also entitle victims to other special measures as in rape such as the right to give their evidence via video ahead of the case to spare them the ordeal of appearing in court to face their offender.

The Law Commission said the change was necessary to ensure victims were not deterred by the shame of being publicly identified or fear of their family and friends finding out.

It has also been backed by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). Police data shows as many as 60 per cent of cases of revenge porn fail because of a lack of evidence or the victim withdrawing support for a prosecution.

A survey by police commissioners found 94 per cent of the public would expect anonymity if they reported such an offence, and 67 per cent said they would not support a prosecution if they had to be named.

A report by the revenge porn helpline revealed that the number of cases rose by 40 per cent from 3,146 to 4,406 between 2020 and 2021.

Downblousing to be criminalised

Campaign groups and charities said changing the law would also enable police, prosecutors and government lawyers to secure the removal of sexual images posted online without consent by alleged perpetrators, in the same way as anyone naming a rape victim publicly can face jail for contempt of court.

A Law Commission official said: “Victims are discouraged from reporting intimate image abuse without automatic anonymity for two reasons: to avoid being shamed and blamed by others, and fear that the image will be seen by more people if it gains attention during an investigation or trial.”

The plans come as the Government this week prepares to unveil its revamped Online Safety Bill which will make the sharing of “downblousing” images of women and pornographic “deepfakes” new criminal offences with maximum jail sentences of at least two years.

A Government source said: “We recognise that this is a form of sexual abuse, so it is about making sure that victims have as much support as possible when they go to trial.”

The Bill will also require social media firms to remove and prevent illegal content such as revenge porn, child abuse images, deepfakes and downblousing content or face fines worth up to 10 per cent of their global turnover. They could also have their services blocked in the UK if they fail to take down such content.

The Government announced last week it will criminalise downblousing, where photos are taken down a woman’s top without consent and “deep fakes” – explicit images or videos which have been manipulated to look like someone, with each offence set to carry a maximum sentence of at least two years in jail.

Multi-million-pound fines

The Bill is due to return to the Commons for its final stages on December 5. The clause protecting adults from legal but harmful content is to be scrapped after criticism from free speech campaigners that it could lead to “woke” social media firms removing controversial content that upsets but does not harm.

Instead, there will be a three-stage system of protection where companies will be expected to remove and prevent illegal content.

They will be held to account for “legal but harmful” sexist, racist or abusive content through their terms and conditions of service. If they fail to deliver what they promise in their terms of service in protecting people from abuse or harassment, they could face multi-million-pound fines.

Under the third stage, social media firms will be required to offer their adult users an option to filter out abuse or other “harmful” content that is neither illegal nor in their terms and conditions.