Revenue Beat: Inter Parfums, Inc. Exceeded Revenue Forecasts By 49% And Analysts Are Updating Their Estimates

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) just released its quarterly report and things are looking bullish. Performance was better than the analysts expected, with revenues of US$161m coming in49% ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.52 exceeding forecasts by 19%. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Inter Parfums from three analysts is for revenues of US$663.9m in 2021 which, if met, would be a sizeable 25% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to leap 61% to US$1.62. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$667.4m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.61 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The consensus price target rose 19% to US$56.50despite there being no meaningful change to earnings estimates. It could be that the analystsare reflecting the predictability of Inter Parfums' earnings by assigning a price premium. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Inter Parfums, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$60.00 and the most bearish at US$39.00 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting Inter Parfums' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 25% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 6.9% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.8% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Inter Parfums to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Inter Parfums going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Inter Parfums is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

