Revenue Beat: Mah Sing Group Berhad Beat Analyst Estimates By 11%

Investors in Mah Sing Group Berhad (KLSE:MAHSING) had a good week, as its shares rose 4.2% to close at RM0.63 following the release of its annual results. It was a mildly positive result, with revenues exceeding expectations at RM2.3b, while statutory earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.065 were in line with analyst forecasts. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Following last week's earnings report, Mah Sing Group Berhad's twelve analysts are forecasting 2023 revenues to be RM2.29b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 20% to RM0.078. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of RM2.25b and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.072 in 2023. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Mah Sing Group Berhad's earnings potential following these results.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of RM0.73, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Mah Sing Group Berhad at RM0.86 per share, while the most bearish prices it at RM0.60. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Mah Sing Group Berhad shareholders.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing that stands out from these estimates is that shrinking revenues are expected to moderate over the period ending 2023 compared to the historical decline of 7.6% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 3.6% per year. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to grow, unfortunately Mah Sing Group Berhad is expected to see its sales affected worse than other companies in the industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Mah Sing Group Berhad's earnings potential next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at RM0.73, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Mah Sing Group Berhad going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

