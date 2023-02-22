Revenue Beat: Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad Exceeded Revenue Forecasts By 13% And Analysts Are Updating Their Estimates

Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (KLSE:MRCB) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad beat revenue and statutory earnings per share (EPS) expectations, with sales hitting RM3.2b (13% ahead of estimates) and EPS reaching RM0.015 (a 2.3% beat). This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the five analysts covering Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad, is for revenues of RM2.92b in 2023, which would reflect a chunky 8.9% reduction in Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad's sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to ascend 14% to RM0.017. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of RM2.78b and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.019 in 2023. While next year's revenue estimates increased, there was also a substantial drop in EPS expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view of these results.

The consensus price target was unchanged at RM0.37, suggesting the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite some adjustments to profit and revenue forecasts. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at RM0.40 and the most bearish at RM0.35 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 8.9% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 1.9% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 12% per year. It's pretty clear that Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at RM0.37, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

