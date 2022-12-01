Revenue Beat: Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad Beat Analyst Estimates By 15%

Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PMETAL) came out with its quarterly results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad beat revenue forecasts by a solid 15% to hit RM3.8b. Statutory earnings per share came in at RM0.13, in line with expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the eleven analysts covering Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad, is for revenues of RM14.6b in 2023, which would reflect a small 3.4% reduction in Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad's sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to shoot up 33% to RM0.23. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of RM14.6b and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.23 in 2023. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of RM5.94, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at RM7.05 and the most bearish at RM4.54 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad's past performance and to peers in the same industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 2.7% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 9.0% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.2% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad that you need to take into consideration.

